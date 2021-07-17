Haití, más fallido que antes

Hasta que no logre una fórmula que permita legitimar, en el estado excepcional actual, a la figura que gobernará Haití, las relaciones bilaterales quedan a merced de las circunstancias.

A los países que hacen frontera y, en el caso nuestro y de Haití, que comparten una isla, los vacíos de poder se constituyen en factores disruptivos en sus relaciones que pueden tener consecuencias en la resolución de sus controversias.

Tras el magnicidio de Jovenel Moïse, el primer ministro cesante, Claude Joseph, ha tomado el timón de un Estado en franca bandolera, sin autoridades legitimadas, con la tarea de conducir el proceso de normalización en medio de fuertes incertidumbres.

Está pendiente de descubrir los hilos y alcances de la conspiración que ha descabezado el gobierno de Moïse y establecer si la maquinaria sediciosa fue neutralizada o todavía sigue activa.

En medio de esas indefiniciones, República Dominicana debe de tener claro cuáles son sus opciones de manejo de los problemas comunes y recurrentes sin autoridades legítimas en Haití.

Asumir que el control militar de la frontera debe ser robustecido con un control sanitario debido a la pandemia del Covid y otras enfermedades epidémicas, para minimizar los episodios conflictivos que puedan surgir en el Estado fallido que es Haití.

Ese es un territorio ahora mismo bajo la ebullición de los elementos que han entronizado la violencia, la inestabilidad y la lucha de las bandas del crimen organizado, sin una autoridad capaz de ejercer el mayor y más eficaz control de la situación, lo que nunca pudo lograr Moïse.

Haiti, more stolled than before

Until it achieves a formula that allows legitimizing, in the current exceptional state, the figure that will run Haiti, bilateral relations remain at the mercy of circumstances.

For the countries that border and, in our case that share the island with Haiti, the power vacuums constitute disruptive factors in their relations that can have consequences in the resolution of their controversies.

After the assassination of Jovenel Moïse, the unemployed Prime Minister, Claude Joseph, has taken the helm of a state in open banditry, without legitimate authorities, with the task of leading the normalization process amid strong uncertainties.

It is still pending to discover the threads and scope of the conspiracy that has beheaded the Moise government and to establish if the seditious machinery was neutralized or is still active In the middle of these uncertainties, the Dominican Republic must be clear about its options for handling common and recurring problems without legitimate authorities in Haiti.

And assume that military control of the border must be strengthened with health control due to the Covid pandemic and other epidemic diseases, to minimize conflictive episodes that may arise in the crashed state that is Haiti.

Right now Haiti is a territory under the boiling of the elements that have enthroned violence, instability and the struggle of organized crime gangs, without an authority capable of exercising the greatest and most effective control of the situation, that was never achieved by President Moïse.