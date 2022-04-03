Miguel Franjul

miguel.franjul@listindiario.com

La pandemia del coronavirus no solo fue devastadora en términos de mortandad y de desajustes en la economía en el mundo, sino también en el universo de los medios tradicionales de prensa.

Centenares de diarios impresos dejaron de existir o se transformaron en digitales por insostenibilidad financiera, y el daño mayor recayó fundamentalmente en aquellos que tenían circulación regional o provincial en sus respectivos países. Este tsunami pandémico también tuvo letales repercusiones en medios radiales y televisivos que,en sus mejores tiempos, eran la voz y las fuentes de noticias primarias de sus comunidades.

Esa acelerada desaparición de estos medios, que representaban el periodismo local o de interior, dio origen al fenómeno de los llamados “desiertos informativos” en amplias zonas del mundo, privando de información de cercanía al público de sus comunidades. Las metrópolis, con sus diarios nacionales, también sufrieron el violento impacto de esta disrupcion con el cierre de importantes cabeceras, lo que también contribuyó a la extensión del desierto informativo.

A falta de los medios tradicionales, las comunidades del interior quedaron a merced de las plataformas digitales, accesibles solo en aquellos lugares donde las señales de internet eran óptimas y aseguraban una buena red de usuarios o consumidores de contenidos.

El periodismo de cercanía que representaban los medios locales o regionales desaparecidos perdió toda su escala y es ahora, gradualmente, cuando se registran las señales de una lenta recuperación. Algunas de las grandes plataformas de redes están invirtiendo recursos para apoyar el surgimiento de nuevos medios digitales, más que impresos, para que los colectivos periodísticos de esas regiones y pueblos recuperen sus fuentes primarias de contacto con sus propias realidades.

Sin esos medios, el ejercicio de la denuncia, del debate de los problemas locales, vitales para sostener la democracia, entra en barrena poniendo en peligro la misma libertad de expresión que necesita canales abiertos para masificarse y mantener viva la pluralidad de voces que dan sustancia y sentido a la democracia.

Informational deserts

The coronavirus pandemic was not only devastating in terms of mortality and imbalances in the world economy, but also in the universe of traditional press media.

Hundreds of printed newspapers ceased to exist or became digital due to financial unsustainability, and the greatest damage fell fundamentally on those that had regional or provincial circulation in their respective countries.

This pandemic tsunami also had deadly repercussions on radio and television media which, in their heyday, were the voice and primary news sources of their communities.

This accelerated disappearance of these media, which represented local or interior journalism, gave rise to the phenomenon of the so-called “information deserts” in large areas of the world, depriving the public of their communities of close information.

The metropolises, with their national newspapers, also suffered the violent impact of this disruption with the closure of important headlines, which also contributed to the extension of the informative desert.

In the absence of traditional media, the communities of the interior were left at the mercy of digital platforms, accessible only in those places where internet signals were optimal and ensured a good network of users or content consumers.

The local journalism represented by the disappeared local or regional media lost all its scale and it is now, gradually, when the signs of a slow recovery are registered.

Some of the large network platforms are investing resources to support the emergence of new digital media, rather than print media, so that the journalistic collectives of these regions and towns recover their primary sources of contact with their own realities.

Without these means, the exercise of denunciation, of the debate of local problems, vital to sustain democracy, goes into a tailspin, endangering the very freedom of expression that needs open channels to become massive and keep alive the plurality of voices that give substance and meaning to democracy.