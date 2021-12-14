Utopía y muerte

Una nube de luto ensombrece hoy a Baní tras la muerte de más de una decena de sus hijos en un fatídico viaje ilegal desde México a los Estados Unidos, empujados por la ilusión de una mejor vida fuera de su país.

Esa misma utopía ha llevado a la muerte, a la frustración o a la cárcel a centenares de dominicanos que se embarcan en yolas para llegar a Puerto Rico, base o trampolín de sus aventuras.

Otros venden o hipotecan sus bienes, cogen préstamos o buscan dinero a como dé lugar para financiar sus viajes ilegales, para lo cual opera una lucrativa pero siniestra maquinaria de “coyotes”, que organiza sus desplazamientos.

Esos coyotes, los mismos que traen ilegalmente a haitianos o haitianas embarazadas, funcionan con el contubernio de autoridades, ya sea con documentos falsificados o con la ayuda de militares y funcionarios de Migración.

¿Qué razones influyen en los ciudadanos para pagar tanto dinero, exponerse a un sinnúmero de riesgos y penetrar ilegalmente a otro país?

Muchísimas. En unos casos, la convicción o la sensación de que aquí no tienen esperanzas de buen trabajo o buenos ingresos; en otros, alcanzar las quimeras del “sueño americano”, ahora que se flexibilizan normas migratorias y que la economía abre más fuentes de empleos.

Como nadie huye del bienestar ni deja lo que siente propicio ni beneficioso para sus vidas, es obvio que los que eligen el camino del destierro lo hacen para escapar de la crisis económica que perciben en su país, o para huir de la justicia o de algún sicario.

La de Baní, como la de Arenoso y otros pueblos con sus náufragos, es la expresión de una realidad marcada por las desesperanzas, la poca fe en el presente y el futuro, las escaseces y la falta de oportunidades.

Síntomas inequívocos de muchas crisis acumuladas, pero sobre todo redimensionadas por la pandemia del Covid, con sus secuelas de desarmonías sociales, descalabros económicos y ahora inflación galopante y hambre en todo el mundo.

Utopia and death

A cloud of mourning today overshadows Baní after the death of more than a dozen of his children on a fateful illegal trip from Mexico to the United States, driven by the illusion of a better life outside their country.

This same utopia has led to death, frustration or jail for hundreds of Dominicans who embark on yolas to reach Puerto Rico, the base or springboard of their adventures.

Others sell or mortgage their assets, take loans or seek money at any cost to finance their illegal trips, for which a lucrative but sinister machinery of "coyotes" operates, which organizes their movements.

These coyotes, the same ones who illegally bring pregnant Haitians, work with the collusion of authorities, either with forged documents or with the help of the military and immigration officials.

What reasons influence citizens to pay so much money, expose themselves to a lot of risks and enter another country illegally?

So many. In some cases, the conviction or the feeling that here they have no hope of a good job or a good income; in others, reaching the chimeras of the "American dream", now that immigration regulations are relaxed and the economy opens up more sources of jobs.

As no one runs away from well-being or leaves what they feel is conducive or beneficial to their lives, it is obvious that those who choose the path of exile do so to escape the economic crisis they perceive in their country, or to flee from justice or some hitman.

That of Baní, like that of Arenoso and other towns with their castaways, is the expression of a reality marked by despair, little faith in the present and the future, scarcity and lack of opportunities.

Unmistakable symptoms of many accumulated crises, but above all resized by the Covid pandemic, with its consequences of social disharmonies, economic disasters and now rampant inflation and hunger throughout the world.