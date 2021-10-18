¡Que se sienta el cambio!

Con la designación de una nueva jefatura y las medidas inmediatas y a futuro para su transformación, comienza a sentirse verdaderamente la hora del cambio en la Policía Nacional.

En lo inmediato, la tarea del nuevo director, mayor general Eduardo Alberto Then, será la de demostrar mayor autoridad y control sobre todos sus subalternos, muchos de ellos indisciplinados, con vocación al desacato de sus propias atribuciones y, lo peor, mal preparados para esas funciones.

La ciudadanía, inquieta y atemorizada por el aumento de una delincuencia impune, necesita sentir que la nueva jefatura está preparada, con equipos y buena logística, para retomar el control del orden y restablecer la seguridad ciudadana.

Mayor seguridad, menor índice de criminalidad y más y mejor patrullaje, pueden ayudar a dar un respiro a la gente que teme salir a las calles por el accionar de los delincuentes o por los excesos de los policías.

El ciudadano no puede seguir siendo un rehén de la delincuencia ni un desamparado de la autoridad que está llamada a proteger vidas y bienes, no a pactar con los bandidos ni con los traficantes de drogas.

El cambio tiene que hacerse sentir ya, en lo que toman su curso las medidas anunciadas por el presidente Luis Abinader para hacer valer los reglamentos de la ley de reforma aprobada hace cinco años y deshacer muchos entuertos que han desnaturalizado las esencias de la Policía.

Hay que darle un voto de confianza al gobierno y a las nuevas autoridades para que acometan e impulsen estas reformas, una verdadera y ansiada aspiración de toda la sociedad.

Lets feel the change

With the designation of a new headquarters and the immediate and future measures for its transformation, the time for change in the National Police we have a new beginning.

In the immediate term, the task of the new director, Major General Eduardo Alberto Then, will be to demonstrate greater authority and control over all his subordinates, many of them undisciplined, with a vocation to disrespect their own attributions and, worst of all, not prepared for their functions.

Citizens, restless and frightened by the increase in unpunished crime, need to feel that the new leadership is prepared, with equipment and good logistics, to regain control of order and restore citizen security.

More security, a lower crime rate, and more and better patrols, can help give a break to people who fear going out into the streets due to the actions of criminals or the excesses of the police.

The citizen cannot continue to be a hostage of crime or a stranger to the authority that is called upon to protect lives and property, not to make a pact with bandits or drug traffickers.

The change has to be felt now, as the measures announced by President Luis Abinader take their course to enforce the regulations of the reform law approved five years ago and undo many wrongs that have distorted the essence of that institution.

We must give a vote of confidence to the government and the new authorities so that they undertake to promote these reforms, a true and long-awaited aspiration of all society.