Esa ley no aguanta más demoras

La Ley de Extinción de Dominio es la herramienta que falta para dar al crimen organizado el golpe que más le dolerá: la pérdida de los patrimonios adquiridos a través de sus actos ilícitos.

Mientras no tengamos y apliquemos con rigor este mecanismo, la lucha contra el narcotráfico y otras mafias quedará limitada y los bienes o activos decomisados temporalmente podrían retornar a su misma ilicitud de origen.

Al no contar con esta arma legal poderosa de disuasión y de consecuencias reales, bienes multimillonarios incautados temporalmente se exponen al deterioro por desuso, o a la rapiña subrepticia de funcionarios que hacen de ellos un gratuito “botín de guerra”.

Muchos de esos bienes, una vez bajo la propiedad del Estado, pueden tener otras utilidades. Los inmuebles pueden ser asignados a instituciones de servicio; los aviones y lanchas a las fuerzas armadas y los vehículos, una vez subastados, pueden generar ganancias para financiar actividades nobles.

Ahora que el gobierno del presidente Luis Abinader ha emprendido la más amplia y a la vez riesgosa ofensiva contra la corrupción y el narcotráfico es apremiante darle un soporte crucial aprobando esta ley.

Si no ha avanzado el proceso de aprobarla en el Congreso es porque subyace una traba que la reprime: la presencia de agentes directos o cómplices del crimen organizado que se han enquistado en ese y otros poderes del Estado y que maniobran en contra.

Es hora de que los partidos representados en el Congreso le demuestren al país que no apañan esta retranca ni que están sirviendo de tontos útiles de las mafias que han dañado la institucionalidad del Estado.

En esta gran cruzada en la que el presidente Abinader ha dado el primer banderazo, corriendo infinidad de riesgos, la sociedad no puede quedar rezagada ni con los brazos caídos, sino apoyarlo con una firme demanda al Congreso para que no le siga dando largas, sospechosamente, a la Ley de Extinción de Dominio.

That law cannot take any more delays

The Domain Extinction law is the missing tool to give organized crime the blow that will hurt it the most: the loss of assets acquired through their illicit acts.

As long as we do not have and rigorously apply this mechanism, the fight against drug trafficking and other mafias will be limited and the goods or assets temporarily seized could return to their same illegal origin.

By not having this powerful legal weapon of deterrence and real consequences, billionaire assets temporarily seized are exposed to deterioration due to disuse, or to the surreptitious robbery of officials who make them a free “war booty”.

Many of these assets, once under the ownership of the State, can have other uses. Real estate can be assigned to service institutions; planes and boats to the armed forces and vehicles, once auctioned, can generate profits to finance noble activities.

Now that the government of President Luis Abinader has undertaken the broadest and at the same time risky offensive against corruption and drug trafficking, it is urgent to give it crucial support by passing this law.

If the process of approving it in Congress has not advanced, it is because there is an underlying obstacle that represses it: the presence of direct agents or accomplices of organized crime who have entrenched themselves in that and other powers of the State.

It is time for the parties represented in Congress show the country that they are not fixing this setback or that they are serving as useful fools for the mafias that have damaged the state's institutions.

In this great crusade in which President Abinader has given the first flag, running countless risks, society cannot be left behind even with its arms down, but rather support him with a firm demand to Congress so that it does not continue to delay, suspiciously , to the domain extinction law.