Otra vez la mano solidaria

Tal como aconteció en el año 2010, tras un devastador terremoto, la República Dominicana extiende de nuevo su mano amiga a Haití para ayudarlo en estas aciagas horas que vive a causa del fuerte sismo del sábado.

Con presteza y sustanciales cargamentos de comida, medicinas y utensilios para discapacitados, la ayuda humanitaria ordenada por el presidente Luis Abinader no se hizo esperar.

Dispuso que tres barcos zarpen desde Cabo Rojo y Manzanillo cargados de estas ayudas, al igual que varios aviones y facilitó un helicóptero al primer ministro haitiano para que pudiese realizar un vuelo de inspección por las zonas afectadas.

Son las primeras de una serie de otras asistencias de tipo humanitario que Haití necesita para sobreponerse de las calamidades que incuba una tragedia humana y material de semejante envergadura.

En circunstancias como estas, lo que manda la buena vecindad de dos países que coexisten en la misma isla es el trabajo mutuo para enfrentar dificultades que, en realidad, forzosamente tienen que compartir.

En la medida de las necesidades y las posibilidades, la República Dominicana tiene el deber de contribuir a mitigar los impactos terribles de este infortunio, especialmente los que conciernen a las demandas de medicamentos, insumos y equipos para asistir a los damnificados.

Este noble gesto del presidente Abinader, ejecutado en estrecha coordinación de sus ministros de la Presidencia, de Relaciones Exteriores y Defensa, confirma el espíritu de solidaridad que caracteriza a nuestro pueblo, a menudo distorsionado por falaces campañas locales e internacionales que nos presentan como discriminatorios y xenófobos frente a los haitianos.

Once again the hand of solidarity

As it happened back in 2010, after a devastating earthquake, the Dominican Republic again extends its friendly hand to Haiti to help it in these dark moments that it now lives due to the strong earthquake last Saturday.

With rapid and substantial shipments of food, medicine and utensils for disabled people, the humanitarian aid ordered by President Luis Abinader did not wait.

He arranged for three ships to set sail from Cabo Rojo and Manzanillo loaded with these aid and provided a helicopter to the prime minister so that he could carry out an inspection flight over the affected areas.

They are the first of a series of other humanitarian assistance that Haiti needs to overcome the calamities incubated by a human and material tragedy of this magnitude.

In circumstances like these, what the good neighborliness of two countries that coexist on the same island commands is mutual work to face difficulties that, in reality, they necessarily have to share.

To the extent of the needs and possibilities, the Dominican Republic has the duty to contribute to mitigating the terrible impacts of this misfortune, especially those that concern the demands for medicines, supplies and equipment to assist the victims.

This noble gesture by President Abinader, executed in close coordination with his ministers of the Presidency, Foreign Relations and Defense, confirms the spirit of solidarity that characterizes our people, often distorted by false local and international campaigns that present us as discriminatory and xenophobes versus Haitians.