Cuba, golpeada por el huracán Rafael, intenta recuperarse en medio de apagones

A man walks on a street during the pass of the Hurricane Rafael's eye in Pueblo Candelaria, Artemisa Province, 65 km west of Havana, on November 6, 2024. - Hurricane Rafael knocked out power to all of Cuba on Wednesday as it made landfall on the island still reeling from a recent blackout and a previous major storm, the national power company said. (Photo by ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP)AFP