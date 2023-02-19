Lo que ví en un culto vudú

Miguel Franjul

miguel.franjul@listindiario.com

Puerto Príncipe estaba en tensa calma.

Los informes sobre el fracaso de la expedición guerrillera de Bernard Sansaricq, en enero del 1982, aliviaron las rígidas restricciones del virtual estado de sitio que imperaba en Haití por ese motivo.

Como corresponsal de Reuters pensé que había llegado el momento de tomar una pausa en la secreta cobertura que estaba haciendo de la invasión.

Y le pedí a Celestin, mi chofer y guía, que me llevara a ver un culto vudú, una ceremonia misteriosa que me suscitaba curiosidad y quería presenciar.

Nos metimos por unos callejones oscuros de la periferia hasta llegar al patio de un bar camino a Martissan. La clientela era escasa, porque todavía la gente sentía miedo de desafiar el estado de excepción.

Y esto fue lo que vi:

Alrededor de un círculo de tierra con un horno de piedra en el centro, cuatro robustas negras haitianas en ropas blancas y cubiertas sus cabezas con pañoletas del mismo color, se entregaban a un rito que, en cuestión de minutos, las transformó en seres estremecidos por un “espíritu” que se apoderó de sus cuerpos con la intención de liberarlas de las fuerzas del mal.

Para recibir ese “espíritu” se preparaban ingiriendo clerén, una bebida de fuerte alcohol puro, fumando tabaco y haciendo genuflexiones sin control ante el fogón o arrastrando fuertemente sus pies en el piso de tierra, contorneándose en un baile enloquecedor.

Detrás, unos hombres tocando tambores, animaban la llegada de los “espíritus” a los cuerpos de los sacerdotes y sacerdotisas del vudú.

Junto a las mujeres se encontraba sentado, en profunda meditación, un haitiano delgado que, de repente, cuando el “Dios” se hizo corpóreo en las mujeres, comenzó a dar brincos en círculo en torno al fogón, gritando unas palabras en “patois” mientras un asistente les rociaba alcohol en su cuerpo.

El hombre tomó entonces dos trozos de leña ardiente que sacó debajo del fogón y comenzó a “acariciarse” el cuerpo con ellos.

Sorprendentemente, el fuego no dejaba huellas en su piel, evidenciando la resistencia que creaba el cuerpo en trance del oficiante.

En medio de este éxtasis, el hombre rompió la botella de alcohol y comenzó a masticar vidrio.

Para mí, el momento más desagradable y repugnante fue cuando uno de los asistentes trajo una gallina viva, la zarandeó varias veces encima del fuego y luego la exhibió al público.

De inmediato, el hombre en trance recibió del asistente la gallina viva y comenzó a bailar y saltar, agarrando al ave por el cuello y haciéndole desprender, con sus dientes, algunas plumas.

La gallina se fue mareando por las continuas volteretas que el hombre le daba como parte de la ceremonia. Y en un momento en que parecía exhausta, el hombre hincó sus dientes sobre el cocote del ave, produciendo un estallido de sangre.

Su negro rostro se entintó de rojo tras de lo cual las mujeres que bailaban a su lado se aproximaron a la gallina moribunda para también clavar sus dientes y comerse crudas sus carnes y plumas.

Salí totalmente arrepentido de esta experiencia, pero como periodista no podía perdérmela.

What I saw in a voodoo cult

Port-au-Prince was tensely calm.

Reports on the failure of Bernard Sansaricq's guerrilla expedition in January 1982 eased the rigid restrictions of the virtual state of siege that prevailed in Haiti for that reason.

As a Reuters correspondent I thought it was time to take a break from my covert coverage of the invasion.

And I asked Celestin, my driver and guide, to take me to see a voodoo cult, a mysterious ceremony that I was curious about and wanted to witness.

We went through some dark alleys on the outskirts until we reached the patio of a bar on the way to Martissan. The clientele was scarce, because people were still afraid to challenge the state of emergency.

And this was what I saw:

Around a circle of earth with a stone oven in the center, four robust black Haitian women in white clothes and their heads covered with scarves of the same color, indulged in a rite that, in a matter of minutes, transformed them into beings shaken by a "spirit" that took over their bodies with the intention of freeing them from the forces of evil.

To receive this "spirit" they prepared themselves by drinking clergy, a drink of strong pure alcohol, smoking tobacco and genuflecting uncontrollably before the stove or dragging their feet heavily on the dirt floor, moving around in a maddening dance.

Behind, some men playing drums, encouraged the arrival of the "spirits" to the bodies of the voodoo priests and priestesses.

Sitting next to the women, deep in meditation, was a thin Haitian who, suddenly, when the "God" became embodied in the women, began to jump in a circle around the stove, shouting a few words in "patois" while an attendant sprayed alcohol on his body.

The man then took two pieces of burning wood that he took out under the stove and began to "caress" his body with them.

Surprisingly, the fire did not leave traces on his skin, evidencing the resistance created by the body in a trance of the officiant.

In the midst of this ecstasy, the man broke the bottle of alcohol and began to chew glass.

For me, the most unpleasant and disgusting moment was when one of the attendees brought a live chicken, tossed it several times over the fire, and then displayed it to the public.

Immediately, the entranced man received the live chicken from the attendant and began to dance and jump, grabbing the bird by the neck and making it detach some feathers with its teeth.

The hen became dizzy from the continuous somersaults that the man gave her as part of the ceremony. And at a time when she seemed exhausted, the man sank his teeth into the bird's cocoon, causing an explosion of blood.

His black face was inked red after which the women who danced next to him approached the dying hen to also sink their teeth and eat its meat and feathers raw.

I left totally sorry for this experience, but as a journalist I couldn't miss it.