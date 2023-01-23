El clamor de los prelados

Tanto en su Carta Pastoral como en los sermones del fin de semana con motivo de la veneración a la Virgen de la Altagracia, los obispos han levantado su voz con energía para defender la confraternidad y definir desafíos.

Para la Iglesia católica, hay que buscar las causas de la delincuencia en la falta de oportunidades, la desintegración familiar y la pobreza espiritual y material.

Los ojos de los obispos están abiertos y eso les permite exigir mantener la lucha contra la corrupción y la inseguridad para que no se siga diluyendo la esperanza de la juventud.

“El país ha crecido mucho económicamente, pero muchos jóvenes están y se sienten solos y sus manifestaciones de rabia que vemos día a día en muchos de ellos no es más que el efecto del abandono en que se encuentran”, graficó el obispo de Higüey, monseñor Jesús Castro Marte.

La semana pasada el Listín Diario llamaba a hurgar en las causas del desespero de la juventud por salir del país por cualquier vía para dar una respuesta que la contenga.

Los obispos han comenzado a hacer aportes y lo mismo deben hacer las academias, los líderes sociales, empresariales y políticos, para que las autoridades pasen de las formulaciones conceptuales, a las acciones.

El liderazgo del país no puede permanecer indiferente ante los horrores que padece su juventud, cruzando con mucho riesgo mares y selvas para buscar fuera la oportunidad que aquí se le dificulta.

The prelates Cry

Both in their Pastoral Letter and in their weekend sermons on the occasion of the veneration of the Virgin of Altagracia, the bishops have energetically raised their voices to defend the fellowship and define challenges.

For the Catholic Church, the causes of crime must be found in the lack of opportunities, family disintegration, and spiritual and material poverty.

The eyes of the bishops are open and that allows them to demand that the fight against corruption and insecurity continue so that the hope of youth does not continue to dilute.

"The country has grown a lot economically, but many young people are and feel alone and their manifestations of rage that we see every day in many of them is nothing more than the effect of the abandonment in which they find themselves", graphed the Bishop of Higüey, Monsignor Jesus Castro Marte.

Last week the Listín Diario called to delve into the causes of the despair of youth to leave the country by any means to give an answer that contains it.

The bishops have begun to make contributions and the same must be done by the academies, social, business and political leaders, so that the authorities move from conceptual formulations to actions.

The country's leadership cannot remain indifferent to the horrors suffered by its youth, crossing seas and jungles at great risk to seek out the opportunity that is difficult for them here.