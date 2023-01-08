El “doble espía” y yo

Miguel Franjul

miguel.franjul@listindiario.com

Ejercer el periodismo en un país bajo dictadura es casi una misión suicida.

Si se trata de un corresponsal extranjero, tiene en contra las ojerizas de los censores del gobierno y la vigilancia sin parpadeo de los agentes de la seguridad.

Es como nadar en un mar infestado de tiburones hambrientos, donde un movimiento imprudente del reportero podría provocar la dentellada fatal.

Así me vi y sentí en Haití cuando llegué como corresponsal de la agencia internacional de noticias Reuters, para cubrir una invasión armada contra la dictadura de Jean Claude Duvalier, en 1982.

La dirigía Bernard Sansaricq, un joven de 37 años, de seis pies de estatura, fornido y barbudo, exiliado en La Florida, que con su chamaco militar parecía un Fidel Castro haitiano.

Antes de viajar, me valí de un alto oficial de la inteligencia dominicana para que me facilitara un contacto fiable y eligió a un agente haitiano que trabajaba como doble espía.

Solo recuerdo su nombre falso: Jean Louis Celestin.

Me moví con él en su papel de chofer de taxi por las zonas donde el gobierno perseguía y combatía a los expedicionarios, y yo bajo la apariencia de un falso turista.

Por eso no tenía tantos sabuesos detrás de mis pasos.

El gran problema entonces no era reunir la información suficiente, que recogía de manera muy limitada, sobre el curso de la confrontación, sino trasmitirla a la sede de Reuters en México, para que desde allí se difundiera al mundo.

La única oficina de servicios telefónicos y de cables estaba vigilada por agentes “Ton ton macoutes”, el temible cuerpo de seguridad de la dictadura.

Cuando fui allí para enviar un télex, uno de ellos se colocó detrás de mí y me exigía mostrar el mensaje antes de mandarlo, porque la dictadura ejercía la censura previa y total. Desistí de escribir y me propuse buscar otras formas de evadir ese control.

Mi salvación fue el cónsul dominicano en Puerto Príncipe, quien me acercó a fuentes diplomáticas y de su confianza y me permitió, jugándose su cargo y su vida, utilizar el equipo telegráfico de su oficina para trasmitir las noticias.

Solo así, la agencia Reuters pudo difundir al mundo los pormenores de la invasión, sin censura y sin que las autoridades de la dictadura descubrieran desde dónde salían ni quién las enviaba, porque hasta mi firma tuve que ocultar para poder regresar ileso de tan arriesgada encomienda.

The "Double Spy" and Me

Practicing journalism in a country under a dictatorship is almost a suicide mission.

If it's a foreign correspondent, he's up against the scorn of government censors and the unblinking surveillance of security agents.

It's like swimming in a sea infested with hungry sharks, where a reckless move by the reporter could result in the fatal bite.

This is how I saw and felt in Haiti when I arrived as a correspondent for the international news agency Reuters, to cover an armed invasion against the dictatorship of Jean Claude Duvalier, in 1982.

It was directed by Bernard Sansaric, a 37-year-old man, six feet tall, stocky and bearded, exiled in Florida, who with his military boy looked like a Haitian Fidel Castro.

Before traveling, I used a high-ranking Dominican intelligence officer to provide me with a reliable contact, and he chose a Haitian agent who was working as a double spy.

I only remember his false name: Jean Louis Celestin.

I moved with him in his role as a taxi driver through the areas where the government persecuted and fought the expedition members, and I under the guise of a fake tourist.

That's why I didn't have so many hounds on my trail.

The big problem then was not to gather enough information, which it collected in a very limited way, about the course of the confrontation, but to transmit it to the Reuters headquarters in Mexico, so that it could be disseminated to the world from there.

The only office for telephone and cable services was guarded by “Ton ton macoutes” agents, the fearsome security force of the dictatorship.

When I went there to send a telex, one of them stood behind me and demanded that I show the message before sending it, because the dictatorship exercised prior and total censorship. I gave up writing and set out to find other ways to evade that control.

My salvation was the Dominican consul in Port-au-Prince, who brought me closer to diplomatic and trusted sources and allowed me, risking his position and his life, to use the telegraphic equipment in his office to transmit the news.

Only in this way, the Reuters agency was able to spread the details of the invasion to the world, without censorship and without the authorities of the dictatorship discovering where they came from or who sent them, because I even had to hide my signature to be able to return unharmed from such a risky mission.