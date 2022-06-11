Otra celada haitiana

Por dos veces, Haití ha manipulado el sentido de las conversaciones oficiales que sus máximas autoridades han sostenido con el presidente Luis Abinader.

En mayo de 2021, el entonces presidente haitiano Jovenel Moïse dijo, tras reunirse con Abinader en Quito, Ecuador, que ambos habían acordado “no caer en el juego de los ultranacionalistas” en torno al conflicto por la construcción de un canal sobre el río Masacre.

Pocas horas después, el canciller dominicano, Roberto Álvarez, puso en claro que ese asunto no se había tocado porque estaba en manos de las cancillerías de ambos países.

La segunda manipulación ocurrió ayer cuando el gobierno haitiano dijo que su primer ministro, Ariel Henry, y el presidente Abinader, reunidos en el marco de la IX Cumbre de las Américas, en California, habían acordado un plan de regularización de los inmigrantes y trabajadores haitianos en el país.

Tuvo el propio presidente Abinader que hacer el desmentido oficial de que no hubo tal acuerdo. En ambos casos ha habido, como se aprecia, una inapropiada y anti-diplomática falta de respeto a la República Dominicana al divulgar, unilateralmente, los resultados de las conversaciones entre sus máximas autoridades.

Y, por el otro, un descarado uso de la mentira para distorsionar la verdad de lo tratado en las dos ocasiones.

Atribuirle un absurdo al presidente Abinader como el de aprobar la regularización de haitianos indocumentados y sin identidad fehaciente equivaldría a violentar la ley migratoria y a colocar al mandatario dominicano en choque con la Constitución, que no le da facultades para otorgar a esos extranjeros derechos que las leyes del país no contemplan.

Hacerlo significaría reconocer, de facto, la nacionalidad dominicana a los inmigrantes y descendientes de haitianos, otorgándoles estatus de residentes legales con opción a la ciudadanía, sin un expreso mandato legal.

Es obvio que, con esos antecedentes, Haití juega sucio en sus relaciones con nuestro país, recurriendo a celadas y retorcimientos de la verdad para crear falsas expectativas en temas muy sensitivos y delicados.

