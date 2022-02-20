Periodismo digital, más que noticias

Miguel Franjul

Las grandes audiencias conectadas por el internet a las plataformas de periódicos digitales no siempre buscan noticias.

Los contenidos más apetecibles son otros, muy distintos.

Por ejemplo, aquel los que convidan al entretenimiento, a los juegos virtuales, los pasatiempos,las notas de servicios y los temas de salud,tecnología y economía doméstica.

En el caso de los contenidos noticiosos, el modo audio está logrando más consumidores,gracias a la tendencia que predomina en los jóvenes de utilizar audífonos para escuchar música, para chatear o para los audiolibros.

De ser exclusivamente difusores de noticias, ahora los medios digitales, y también los impresos, asumen modelos de negocios que implican vender artículos, boletos para espectáculos u organizar eventos pagados.

No existen límites para gestionar ingresos por publicidad y ventas ni mucho menos suscripciones. De hecho, estas opciones han ido cobrando fuerza y muchos grandes diarios impresos están subsistiendo debido a estas nuevas fuentes. Obviamente que las audiencias prefieren, según los numerosos estudios y monitoreos de preferencias, los análisis de noticias, las narrativas con buen acento humano, los llamados “contenidos de reflexión” y,sin lugar a dudas, las historias contadas con recursos audiovisuales.

Estos nuevos campos de negocios exigen, por tanto, que las redacciones no estén simplemente integradas por reporteros y fotógrafos, editores o diseñadores,sino por expertos en mercadeo, manejo de inteligencia artificial, analistas de datos y programadores técnicos.

De ese modo, estos profesionales se hibridan con los clasicos perfiles del periodismo y, entre ambos, son los gestores del nuevo periodismo digital que, como dije, tiene que dar algo más que noticias.

Digital journalism, more than news

The large audiences connected by the internet to digital newspaper platforms are not always looking for news.

The most desirable contents are others, very different.

For example, those that invite entertainment, virtual games, hobbies, service notes and topics of health, technology and home economics.

In the case of news content, the audio mode is reaching more consumers, thanks to the predominant trend among young people to use headphones to listen to music, to chat or for audio books.

From being exclusively news broadcasters, now the digital media, and also the printed ones, assume business models that imply selling articles, tickets for shows or organizing paid events.

There are no limits to manage income from advertising and sales, much less subscriptions. In fact, these options have been gaining strength and many large print dailies are subsisting on these new sources.

Obviously, according to numerous studies and monitoring of preferences, audiences prefer news analysis, narratives with a good human accent, the so-called "reflection content" and, without a doubt, stories told with audiovisual resources.

These new business fields therefore require that newsrooms not simply be made up of reporters and photographers, editors or designers, but also experts in marketing, artificial intelligence management, data analysts and technical programmers.

In this way, these professionals are hybridized with the classic profiles of journalism and, between the two, they are the managers of the new digital journalism that, as I said, has to give something more than news.