Ha primado el buen juicio

La aparición de una nueva sub-variante del coronavirus, más contagiosa y severa que la Ómicron, denominada BA.2, en 74 países, es otra señal de que todavía no podemos tirar la toalla en la lucha contra la pandemia.

En el caso dominicano, donde las cifras de muertes y contagios han quedado muy por debajo de otras naciones, esa lucha se ha librado a base de una enorme inversión de recursos para la prevención y el tratamiento hospitalario.

Y, más que nada, a la respuesta general de la sociedad que, salvo sus excepciones, cumplió con restricciones nunca vistas en un siglo que alteraron sus formas de vida, de trabajo y de convivencia.

Nueva vez lo ha demostrado con el buen juicio que ha primado frente a la eliminación de la obligatoriedad en el uso de las mascarillas, manteniendo intacta esa regla de oro de la prevención.

Aun cuando el presidente Abinader ha permitido ese respiro en las restricciones, eliminando su obligatoriedad, la gente ha seguido usándola en espacios cerrados, medios de transporte y centros clínicos.

Las empresas e industrias también han decidido mantener activas las reglas de prevención, lo cual se corresponde con una actitud de vigilia frente al peligro, que todavía no ha pasado.

Las últimas advertencias de la Organización Mundial de la Salud sobre la posibilidad de que surja una nueva cepa más peligrosa de la que causa el Covid-19, justifican que, en lugar de entregarnos a rápidas desescaladas, nos cuidemos más de ahora en adelante.

