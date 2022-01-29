Desenrollando el ovillo de Las Dunas

Medio Ambiente ha dado el primer golpe contunden­te a las mafias de Las Du­nas de Baní.

Con el sometimiento de un comercian­te acusado de extraer ilegalmente grandes volúmenes de arena de esas dunas, Medio Ambiente comienza a desenrollar el ovillo de un negociazo que va más allá de un res­ponsable.

El Ministerio no sólo le hizo devolver la arena incautada a su espacio en el parque nacional, sino que obligó al comerciante a remediar otros daños causados a Las Du­nas en sus continuos operativos ilegales de extracción.

Pero lo más grave es que Medio Ambien­te también ha establecido que las mafias de Las Dunas han vivido, durante muchos años, del “favoritismo político y militar del pasado”, lo que implica que para terminar de desenrollar el ovillo habrá que ir por aquellos ocultos cómplices.

Porque el daño causado a Las Dunas no puede ser irreversible. Porque no puede haber crimen sin castigo. Porque lo que ha ocurrido es un delito ambiental que, ade­más de violentar la ley, degrada un área protegida del país, no hay lugar para la im­punidad.

Con este primer paso, cuyo objetivo es de más largo alcance, el ministro Orlando Jorge Mera confirma que este operativo “es apenas el inicio” de la contraofensiva ofi­cial frente a esas mafias.

En ese propósito no puede haber con­templaciones ni concesiones a las figuras invisibles y, por lo visto, intocables, que han hecho de Las Dunas su gran mina de oro durante varios años.

Unrolling the ball of the Dunes

Environment has dealt the first forceful blow to the Bani Dunes mafias.

With the submission of a merchant accused of illegally extracting large volumes of sand from these dunes, Environment begins to unwind the ball of a great deal that goes beyond a single person responsible.

The ministry not only made him return the seized sand to his space in the national park, but also forced the trader to repair other damage caused to the dunes in his continuous illegal extraction operations.

But the most serious thing is that the Environment has also established that the Dunas mafias have lived, for many years, from "past political and military favoritism", which implies that in order to finish unwinding the ball, it will be necessary to go after those hidden accomplices .

Because the damage caused to the Dunes cannot be irreversible. Because there can be no crime without punishment. Because what has happened is an environmental crime that, in addition to violating the law, degrades a protected area in the country, there is no room for impunity.

With this first step, whose objective is more farreaching, Minister Orlando Jorge Mera confirms that this operation "is just the beginning" of the official counteroffensive against these mafias.

In that purpose there can be no contemplations or concessions to the invisible figures and, apparently untouchable, who have made the Dunes their great gold mine for several years.