Solo una mafia bien articulada y protegida puede devastar sistemáticamente, sin miedo a la ley y sin pudor ambiental, las dunas de Baní, un patrimonio único de la región caribeña.

Sus finas arenas, acumuladas allí por miles de años gracias a los vientos marinos y de los desiertos, despiertan la codicia de los vendedores de materiales de construcción, dominicanos y extranjeros.

Recurrentemente se descubren sus intervenciones ilegales en los entornos de ese monumento natural, pero tienen tanta suerte que las autoridades encargadas de la protección de la zona nunca pueden atraparlos.

Nueva vez se ha puesto al descubierto la magnitud del daño de las últimas depredaciones y el Ministerio de Medio Ambiente ha informado que está detrás de sus autores.

La justicia y las instituciones militares deben proveer toda la asistencia necesaria para neutralizar esta “Mafia de las Dunas” y descargar en sus integrantes toda la carga penal que corresponda al crimen ecológico que han cometido.

Este ataque contra una zona protegida es tan imperdonable como los que han cometido manos criminales e individuos codiciosos contra los recursos naturales del país, principalmente los forestales.

Frente a estos desmanes, no admitimos tibiezas ni actitudes timoratas de las autoridades a la hora de buscar, atrapar y someter a la justicia, a los autores de este desastre.

Unforgivable

Only a well-articulated and protected mafia can systematically devastate, without fear of the law and without environmental shame, the Baní dunes, a unique heritage of the Caribbean region.

Its fine sands, accumulated there for thousands of years thanks to the marine and desert winds, arouse the greed of construction material sellers, Dominicans and foreigners.

Their illegal interventions in the surroundings of this natural monument are repeatedly discovered, but they are so lucky that the authorities in charge of protecting the area can never catch them.

Once again, the magnitude of the damage caused by the latest depredations has been revealed and the Ministry of the Environment has reported that it is behind its authors.

Justice and military institutions must provide all the necessary assistance to neutralize this "Mafia of the Dunes" and unload on its members all the criminal charges that correspond to the ecological crime they have committed.

This attack against a protected area is as unforgivable as those committed by criminal hands and greedy individuals against the country's natural resources, mainly forestry.

In the face of these excesses, we do not admit the lukewarmness or timid attitudes of the authorities when it comes to searching for, catching and bringing to justice the authors of this disaster.