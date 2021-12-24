Una noche de vigilia

En la milenaria tradición cristiana, una confiada vigilia precedió el nacimiento del hijo de Dios como inequívoco mensaje de que el Creador venía a la Tierra, en condición humana, para salvarla.

Iguales vigilias antecedieron a otros grandes acontecimientos o epifanías, como las que marcarían el robustecimiento de la fe en Dios ante una humanidad descarriada por la adoración de falsos dioses y por los desenfrenos morales.

Así se dio con la peregrinación de los reyes de Oriente hasta Belén, cuna de Jesucristo; luego con su bautismo en el río Jordán y más adelante con sus primeros milagros en las bodas de Caná, hasta el supremo momento de su resurrección y vuelta a los cielos.

Esta vez, en la Nochebuena dominicana, la vigilia de la Natividad une a los cristianos dominicanos en reuniones de familia o iglesia, aunque a esta se agrega otra, de inquietud, no de gozo, por la amenaza de la pandemia.

Lo que quiere decir que, en esta noche, los dominicanos tienen motivos suficientes para encomendar al padre supremo que se encarna en su hijo, el cuidado de su salud, de su empleo y su mejor destino en un tiempo de incertidumbre.

Que sea esta una ocasión especial para que los dominicanos se unan con más voluntad y entusiasmo en el esfuerzo común por defender la vida y la salud, y asegurar el orden, la tranquilidad y la marcha del progreso de nuestro país.

A night of vigil

In the millenary Christian tradition, a confident vigil preceded the birth of the son of God as an unequivocal message that the Creator was returning to earth, in a human condition, to save it.

The same vigils preceded other great events or epiphanies, such as those that would mark the strengthening of faith in God before a humanity led astray by the worship of false gods and by moral debauchery.

This is how it happened with the pilgrimage of the kings of the East to Bethlehem, the cradle of Jesus Christ; then with his baptism in the Jordan River and later with his first miracles at the wedding of Cana, until the supreme moment of his resurrection and return to heaven.

This time, on Dominican Christmas Eve, the vigil of the Nativity unites Dominican Christians in family or church gatherings, although to this is added another one, of concern, not joy, due to the threat of the pandemic.

Which means that, tonight, Dominicans have sufficient reasons to entrust the supreme father who is incarnated in his son with the care of his health, his job and his best destiny in a time of uncertainty.

May this be a special occasion for Dominicans to unite with more will and enthusiasm in the common effort to defend life and health, and to ensure order, tranquility, and the progress of our country's progress.