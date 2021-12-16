Ómicron, una tormenta perfecta

La no descartada presencia de Ómicron junto a otras nuevas variantes de preocupación del Covid-19 en el país presagia de nuevo otra “tormenta perfecta” dentro de la pandemia.

Sus impactos ya se sienten en todo el mundo con inusuales magnitudes.

En varios países europeos su propagación ha sido tan rápida que está obligando a retomar las medidas restrictivas que prevalecieron en el primer año de la pandemia.

Estados Unidos cruza sus dedos porque teme que la veloz circulación de Ómicron arruine las expectativas de celebrar unas navidades sin sobresaltos.

Hasta donde ha establecido la Organización Mundial de la Salud, la variante descubierta en Sudáfrica se ha extendido ya a más de 75 países, varios de ellos latinoamericanos.

Las autoridades epidemiológicas dominicanas están llamando a la población a completar sus esquemas de vacunación, a seguir usando mascarillas y a mantener otras elementales previsiones, como un mecanismo de defensa. Pero la generalidad de los dominicanos no está en someterse a estas restricciones. Prefiere contar con amplia indulgencia para vivir en una “normalidad” cargada de peligros.

De algo tenemos que estar claros: la apertura o relajamiento de las medidas, la temporada de béisbol, las actividades artísticas, las clases presenciales, la ralentización de las vacunaciones, el abandono de las mascarillas y de los distanciamientos físicos, constituyen los ingredientes de una “tormenta perfecta” contra la salud y la economía del país.

Omicron, a perfect storm

The not ruled out presence of Omicron along with other new variants of Covid-19 concern in the country herald yet another "perfect storm" within the pandemic.

Its impacts are already being felt around the world in unusual magnitudes.

In several European countries its spread has been so rapid that it is forcing the resumption of the restrictive measures that prevailed in the first year of the pandemic.

The United States crosses its fingers because it fears that the fast movement of omicron will ruin the expectations of celebrating a smooth Christmas.

As far as the World Health Organization has established, the variant discovered in South Africa has already spread to more than 75 countries, several of them Latin American.

The Dominican epidemiological authorities are calling on the population to complete their vaccination schedules, to continue using masks and to maintain other elementary provisions, as a defense mechanism.

But the generality of the Dominicans is not in submitting to these restrictions. They prefers to have ample indulgence to live in a “normality” fraught with danger.

We have to be clear about something: the opening or relaxation of the measures, the baseball season, the artistic activities, the face-to-face classes, the slowing down of vaccinations, the abandonment of masks and physical distancing, are the ingredients of a "Perfect storm" against the health and economy of the country.