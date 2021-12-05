Los “viejos” a la vanguardia

Miguel Franjul

miguel.franjul@listindiario.com

Parecerá curioso, pe­ro el gran empuje de la transformación di­gital ha sido obra de las cabeceras más antiguas de la prensa tradicional.

Varias de ellas, con más de cien años de diarismo, son hoy mode­los de éxito del periodismo digi­tal y, en gran medida, grandes be­neficiarios de la monetización de sus contenidos y de las cosechas de sus innovaciones.

Una simple muestra: The Wall Street Journal y The New York Times, en Estados Unidos; The Guardián, en el Reino Unido; La Nación, en Argentina; El Co­mercio, de Peru; El Tiempo, de Colombia,entre otros, con una tradición de más de un siglo, lide­ran hoy las audiencias digitales.

La virtud radica en la capaci­dad de esos medios de colum­brar a tiempo las rutas del futuro y manejar, magistralmente, dos apuestas simultáneamente: la puesta al día en la tecnología di­gital y la preservación de los valo­res del periodismo de calidad en sus impresos. Al previsualizar la inminencia del nuevo ecosistema digital, no dudaron en lanzarse a la prueba decisiva de la adapta­ción y la transformación, sin de­jar a su suerte la matriz principal, el diario impreso, también some­tido a las exigencias de rediseños de sus formatos y de sus modelos de negocios.

Hoy día, sus innovadores for­matos digitales acaparan las ma­yores audiencias en las plata­formas de internet, marcando pautas para la transformación de miles de periodicos que aspiran a replicar estos modelos de éxito.

Las claves para lograrlo pare­cen simples, pero no se bastan por sí mismas. Primero hay que entender cómo se ensambla una redacción híbrida, o multimedia, y cómo armonizar dos culturas y lenguajes distintos en el mismo ecosistema.

Esto ha implicado empoderar a los editores y reporteros “tra­dicionales” en el conocimiento y manejo de las herramientas di­gitales y marcar líneas diferen­ciadoras en sus ritmos de pro­ducción y la naturaleza de sus contenidos.

En definitiva, lo relevante es reconocer que gracias a la larga experiencia del ejercicio periodís­tico, estos diarios centenarios han podido ser los precursores de un cambio que trascendio los límites de sus formatos y que marchan ahora adelante en la vanguardia de las transformaciones.

At the forefront

It may seem curious, but the great thrust of digital transformation has been the work of the oldest headlines of the traditional press.

Several of them, with more than a hundred years of journalism, are today successful models of digital journalism and, to a large extent, great beneficiaries of the monetization of their content and the harvests of their innovations.

A simple sample: The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, in the United States; The Guardian, in the UK; La Nación, in Argentina; El Comercio, from Peru; El Tiempo, from Colombia, among others, with a tradition of more than a century, today lead digital audiences.

The virtue lies in the ability of these media to envision the routes of the future in time and masterfully handle two bets simultaneously: the updating of digital technology and the preservation of the values of quality journalism in their printed matter.

By previewing the imminence of the new digital ecosystem, they did not hesitate to launch themselves into the decisive test of adaptation and transformation, without leaving the main matrix, the printed newspaper, also subject to the demands of redesign of its formats and its business models.

Today, its innovative digital formats capture the largest audiences on internet platforms, setting guidelines for the transformation of thousands of newspapers that aspire to replicate these successful models.

The keys to achieving this seem simple, but they are not enough by themselves. First you have to understand how a hybrid newsroom, or multimedia, is assembled, and how to harmonize two different cultures and languages in the same ecosystem.

This has implied empowering "traditional" editors and reporters in the knowledge and use of digital tools and marking differentiating lines in their production rhythms and the nature of their content.

Ultimately, what is relevant is to recognize that thanks to the long experience of journalism, these centuries-old newspapers have been the forerunners of a change that transcended the limits of their formats and that they are now marching forward in the vanguard of transformations.