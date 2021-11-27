El mundo ha reaccionado con real temor ante la nueva variante Ómi­cron, presintiendo que puede pi­sar el acelerador de la pandemia del Covid y malograr todas las ex­pectativas hacia una nueva normalidad en el 2022.

Las rápidas medidas de cierre de aeropuertos europeos y de otras regiones a los vuelos desde Sudáfrica, donde fue detectada, y la inesperada caída de las bolsas de valores al saber la noticia, ilustran ese real temor.

Un dato que mueve a preocupación es haber establecido que el primer paciente contagiado con esta variante duró diez días incubándola en su cuerpo hasta que comenzó a manifestar los síntomas.

Si ese es el período presumible, distinto al de otras variantes que toman menos tiempo en evidenciarse, el peligro de incubación e infec­ción sería mayor con la Ómicron, porque los contagiados tardarían en ser identificados y tra­tados.

Lo cierto es que, con prontitud inusual, los científicos de la Organización Mundial de la Salud se reunieron de emergencia para exami­nar este inesperado contratiempo en la lucha contra la pandemia, justo en el momento de un fuerte rebrote que tiene a Europa con los ner­vios de punta.

Si la pandemia cobra fuerza a impulsos de es­ta nueva variante, la República Dominicana debe intensificar a como dé lugar la vacunación de los ciudadanos, tanto para el primer esquema de dos dosis como para la tercera y cuarta de refuerzo.

Lo que se teme es que la Ómicron sea más re­sistente a las vacunas, las cuales hasta donde se sabe solo garantizan un mínimo de inmunidad de tres meses frente al ataque masivo y graníti­co de las nuevas variantes.

Omicron

The world has reacted with real fear to the new Omicron variant, sensing that it may step on the accelerator of the Covid pandemic and spoil all expectations towards a new normal in 2022. The rapid measures of closure of European airports and other regions to flights from South Africa, where it was detected, and the unexpected drop in the stock markets upon hearing the news, illustrate this real fear.

A fact that raises concern is having established that the first patient infected with this variant lasted ten days incubating it in his body until he began to manifest symptoms.

If that is the presumable period, different from other variants that take less time to become evident, the risk of incubation and infection would be greater with the Omicron, because those infected would take time to be identified and treated.

The truth is that, with unusual promptness, scientists from the World Health Organization met in an emergency to examine this unexpected setback in the fight against the pandemic, just at the time of a strong outbreak that has Europe on the nerves of tip.

If the pandemic gains strength from the impulse of this new variant, the Dominican Republic must intensify the vaccination of citizens, both for the first two-dose schedule and for the third and fourth booster shots.

What is feared is that Ómicron is more resistant to vaccines, which as far as is known only guarantee a minimum of three months of immunity against the massive and granitic attack of the new variants.