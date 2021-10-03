Miguel Franjul

miguel.franjul@listindiario.com

Los nuevos puentes del periodismo

Desde que los periodistas dejaron de ser simples transmisores de noticias y se han ido convirtiendo en asociados a ellas, los puentes que comunican al medio con sus usuarios han abierto nuevas maneras a la comunicación.

En alguna medida, los periodistas han tenido que dejar de estar detrás de los escenarios y hacerse visibles ante el público al cual le brindan los resultados de sus experiencias reporteriles.

Ahora es mayor la interacción directa entre periodista y usuario, mediante las modalidades de explicación sobre cómo se obtuvo una noticia, como las compartió en redes, qué sensaciones experimentó con sus fuentes y como se nutrió de los aportes, datos y opiniones de los usuarios.

A esa modalidad le llamé un día el “periodismo protagonico”, a partir de unas pruebas que hicimos en el Listin Diario para que algunos periodistas asumieran el papel de un ciudadano común en las calles que realiza oficios o se involucra en la vida cotidiana, descubriendo realidades.

Con los “youtubers Listin” ponemos en práctica una nueva forma de escudriñar, sentir y exponer esas vivencias, apelando a lo coloquial al trasmitir esas impresiones y compartir directamente con los ciudadanos, dando la cara en el tu a tú con ellos.

En la realización de los audiovisuales, es el rostro y la voz del reportero los que capitalizan el manejo de los datos y la descripción de los ambientes, esmerándose siempre en una adecuada contextualizacion de los hechos.

Pensamos que, como autenticos intermediarios de la información cotidiana, no caben los anonimatos del pasado, la vieja cultura de distanciar al periodista de su público con el cual apenas establecía una línea unidireccional, sin retroalimentaciones ni interpelaciones.

Las puertas estan abiertas ahora para aprender más de los lectores y usuarios y estar mas cerca de ellos y de sus propias vivencias.

The new journalism bridges

Since journalists stopped being simple transmitters of news and have become associated with them, the bridges that communicate the medium with its users have opened new ways of communication.

To some extent, journalists have had to stop being behind the scenes and become visible to the public to whom they provide the results of their reporting experiences.

Now the direct interaction between journalist and user is greater, through the modes of explanation about how a news was obtained, how it was shared on networks, what sensations it experienced with its sources and how it was nourished by the contributions, data and opinions of the users.

I called this modality "leading journalism" one day, based on tests that we made here at Listin Diario so that some journalists assumed the role of an ordinary citizen in the streets who performs jobs or gets involved in daily life, discovering realities.

With the "Listin youtubers" we put into practice a new way of scrutinizing, feeling and exposing those experiences, appealing to the colloquial by transmitting those impressions and sharing directly with the citizens, giving the face in you to you with them.

In the production of audiovisuals, it is the face and voice of the reporter that capitalize on the handling of the data and the description of the environments, always striving for an adequate contextualization of the facts.

We think that, as authentic intermediaries of daily information, there is no room for anonymity from the past, the old culture of distancing the journalist from his audience with which he barely established a one-way line, without feedback or interpellations.

The doors are now open to learn more from readers and users and to be closer to them and their own experiences.