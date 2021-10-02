Las rutas, un negocio redondo

Las concesiones que, durante mu­chos años, ha hecho el gobierno a los gremios choferiles para operar rutas del transporte constituyen un verdadero negocio redondo para un grupito de privilegiados.

Amparados en esas concesiones, los sindica­tos venden los permisos de uso a sus “afiliados” por sumas que anualmente son inalcanzables para un humilde chofer, lo que equivale a mo­netizar un bien que es patrimonio nacional.

El uso de esos “permisos” de alto costo es lo más parecido a un alquiler. Si el chofer no le paga al supuesto “dueño” de la ruta, entonces no tiene derecho a transportar pasajeros, por cuenta propia, por ella.

Si lo hace sin tener esa “licencia” que le ven­de el sindicato, corre el riesgo de que le entren a palos a él, al vehículo y a los pasajeros que van dentro, por “pirateo”.

No tenemos idea de cuánto se ganan los sin­dicatos alquilando el derecho a uso de un bien del Estado, ni de cuánto reportan al fisco por esos beneficios.

Decimos beneficios porque los sindicatos fa­vorecidos por el gobierno en el reparto de es­te jugoso negocio, no pagan el asfaltado de las vías por donde circulan sus “afiliados”.

Tampoco pagan una multa ambiental por la contaminación del aire ni asumen los costos de los daños infligidos a los ciudadanos cuan­do cierran a cal y canto los tramos de alguna vía que el gobierno les ha dado como ubérrima finca, en protesta por algo que afecta sus inte­reses, aunque uno de los perjudicados directos sea el mismo gobierno que los ha colmado de sus botines de guerra.

