Es urgente actuar

La migración haitiana, creciente y desesperada, será por muchos años la mayor prueba de fuego para la soberanía nacional.

Su causa principal –la existencia de un Estado fallido donde campea el hambre y la pobreza– es por igual el mayor desafío que tiene nuestro país para aspirar a sobrellevar una coexistencia con Haití lo menos traumática posible.

Por eso es relevante el urgente llamamiento que ha hecho el presidente Luis Abinader en las Naciones Unidas, para que se articule pronto un mecanismo de intervención internacional en ese país.

La idea ha comenzado a calar. Cuatro países –México, Argentina,Costa Rica y Panamá– se han sumado a ella.

Se espera que otros más lo hagan, porque ahora mismo ninguna nación latinoamericana escapa a los influjos de esa inmigración creciente y desesperada.

Y no se puede esperar que, en medio de una indecisión o tardanza para actuar, los ciudadanos de los países afectados, como está ocurriendo en Chile respecto a los inmigrantes venezolanos, desencadenen persecuciones violentas contra los extranjeros.

En vista de que República Dominicana dio la voz de alarma en la ONU, es razonable que tome también la iniciativa de promover una reunión, aquí en nuestro suelo, de los países que apoyan la intervención para que de ella surja una solicitud formal al Consejo de Seguridad de las Naciones Unidas con las pautas del modelo de intervención que sea más viable y expedito.

It is urgent to act

The growing and desperate Haitian migration will be for many years the greatest litmus test for national sovereignty.

Its main cause - the existence of a failed state where hunger and poverty prevail - is equally the greatest challenge that our country has to aspire to cope with the least traumatic possible coexistence. That is why President Luis Abinader has made an urgent call at the United Nations is relevant, for an international intervention mechanism to be articulated soon in that country.

The idea has begun to sink in 4 countries: Mexico, Argentina, Costa Rica and Panama have joined. Others are expected to do so, because right now no Latin American nation escapes the influx of this growing and desperate immigration.

And it cannot be expected that, in the midst of indecision or delay in acting, the citizens of the affected countries, as is happening in Chile with regard to Venezuelan immigrants, will unleash violent persecution against foreigners.

In view of the fact that the Dominican Republic sounded the alarm at the UN, it is reasonable that it also take another initiative: promote a meeting of the countries that support the intervention, here, on our soil, so that a formal request to the United Nations Security Council with the guidelines of the intervention model that is most feasible and expeditious may arise.