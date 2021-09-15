El turno de la justicia

El caso Falcón ha hecho descorrer las cortinas que han ocultado, por años, el sistema de impunidad que cobija la corrupción administrativa y la ex­pansión del crimen organizado en nuestro país.

La coalición funesta de políticos, legisladores, funcionarios y con mucha seguridad jueces y fisca­les, en la comisión de una amplia gama de delitos, ha permitido ver ahora con más claridad la exis­tencia de un Estado rehén de esas iniquidades.

Para que la sociedad pueda extirpar ese cán­cer es preciso contar con una firme voluntad de los líderes de los poderes públicos que permita revalorizar la majestad de las leyes, la dureza de sus penas y la restitución de los dañados pilares de la institucionalidad.

Mientras las cabezas del poder ejecutivo y del ministerio público se orientan en la dirección de este rescate, es necesario aguijonear y fortalecer la judicatura para que actúe ahora con más eficiencia aplicando a todo el que delinque las penas y san­ciones que contemplan los códigos.

En definitiva, se impone declararle una gue­rra a la impunidad y a los tráficos de influen­cia de los que se valen, especialmente, los agentes del crimen organizado y los funcio­narios y militares corruptos, para que los jue­ces y fiscales venales sean indulgentes frente a sus atrocidades.

En un contexto de refundación de este sistema judicial, se cae de la mata la impostergable necesi­dad de crear tribunales especiales para juzgar a los narcos con magistrados íntegros que castiguen e impidan que los delincuentes salgan con facilidad de las cárceles valiéndose de su poder económico y las influencias políticas.

En esa refundación es clave que los procesos se realicen sin sospechosas demoras que dan lu­gar, como ha sido la costumbre, a que los casos se diluyan o a que mediante tecnicismos legales y compra o chantajes a jueces, los narcos, sus si­carios y cómplices sigan reincidiendo en sus fe­chorías.

A la justicia le ha llegado el turno de librarse de todas las manchas y debilidades que, a lo largo de muchos años, la han ido hundiendo en el descrédi­to y la desconfianza de los ciudadanos.

The Justice Turn

The Falcon case has drawn the curtains that have hidden, for years, the system of impunity that shelters administrative corruption and the expansion of organized crime in our country.

The disastrous coalition of politicians, legislators, officials, and most certainly judges and prosecutors, in the commission of a wide range of crimes, has now made it possible to see more clearly the existence of a State hostage to these iniquities.

In order for society to remove this cancer, it is necessary to have a firm will of the leaders of the public powers that allows to revalue the majesty of the laws, the harshness of their penalties and the restitution of the damaged pillars of the institutionality.

While the heads of the executive power and the public ministry are oriented in the direction of this rescue, it is necessary to prod and strengthen the judiciary so that it now acts more efficiently by applying the penalties and sanctions that the codes contemplate to all who commit crimes. Ultimately, it is imperative to declare a war on impunity and on the influence traffics that are used, especially by organized crime agents and corrupt officials and military, so that venal judges and prosecutors are lenient in the face of their atrocities.

In a context of re-founding this judicial system, the urgent need to create special courts to try drug traffickers with integrity magistrates who punish and prevent criminals from leaving prisons with ease using their economic power and the political influences.

In this re-foundation, it is key that the processes are carried out without suspicious delays that give rise, as has been the custom, to the cases being diluted or through legal technicalities and purchase or blackmail of judges, the drug traffickers, their hitmen and accomplices continue to reoffend in their misdeeds.

The justice has come to get rid of all the stains and weaknesses that, over many years, have been sinking it into the discredit and mistrust of the citizens.