Botín de guerra

Los bienes incautados en la lucha contra el crimen organizado han sido, por largo tiempo, una especie de botín de guerra para ciertas autoridades que los usufructúan o se apropian de ellos.

Pese a que los decomisos tienen un plazo de inmovilidad antes de que, por virtud de una sentencia, pasen a ser patrimonio del Estado o devueltos a sus propietarios, la práctica aquí suele pasar por alto esta condicionante.

De ahí que sea necesario establecer, con claridad y con reglas inviolables, una normativa que garantice primero el mantenimiento de los bienes y, luego de culminados los juicios, su venta en pública subasta o su devolución a los dueños.

La falta de una ley de extinción de dominio de bienes ilícitamente acumulados por medio del narcotráfico, el lavado de activos o cualquier otra vía delictiva, propicia que se mantenga este irregular status quo sobre los mismos.

Parece que esa ley, ordenada para aprobarse por la propia Constitución de la República, es una piedra quemante en el Congreso.

La rebotan de una cámara a otra desde hace cinco años, lo que hace sospechar que dentro de esas esferas del poder se mueven intereses que le temen a su aprobación como el diablo a la cruz.

War Spoils

Assets seized in the fight against organized crime have long been a kind of war spoil for certain authorities who use or appropriate them.

Despite the fact that confiscations have a period of immobility before, by virtue of a sentence, they become the property of the State or returned to their owners, the practice here usually ignores this condition.

It is necessary to establish, clearly and with unbreakable rules, a regulation that first guarantees the maintenance of the assets and after the trials are completed, their sale at public auction or their return to the owners.

The lack of a law of extinction and ownership of assets illicitly accumulated through drug trafficking, money laundering or any other criminal means, favors the maintenance of this irregular status over them.

It seems that this law, ordered to be approved by the Constitution of the Republic itself, is a burning stone in the Congress.

They have bounced it from one chamber to another for five years, which makes one suspect that within those spheres of power there are interests that fear its approval like the devil to the cross.