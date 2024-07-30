Democracy Must Win

These are very sad days for Venezuela and for Latin America. It is a tragedy when governments, left or right, don’t stand up for democracy.

I began my career and my love for Latin America in Venezuela over 40 years ago. The country was safe, democratic and prosperous. Today, it is none of the above. And as citizens’ wishes at the ballot box are being ignored, they are instead voting with their feet.

Over 8 million people have left the country and given the election result at least another 4 million are expected to immigrate. And they are immigrating to find work, basic healthcare, education for their children as well as food and clean water. Things that we take for granted and are top of mind on all our agendas.

Leaders of the opposition have been jailed, tortured and practically speaking expelled. And now the Maduro regime is accusing Maria Corina Machado of electoral sabotage. It is so clear that the opposition was going to win the election and ultimately, won the election. It is only President Maduro and others in the regime that will not recognize the result. If the polls were not so starkly in favor of the opposition, the Maduro government would have allowed international observers including former Presidents from the Hemisphere. Did no one notice that Alberto Fernandez, the former President of Argentina was disinvited as an observer when he indicated that he would go with the actual results of the election, the will of the people.

And now people are in the streets protesting the results of the election. They seem to know more than the world is willing to recognize. They are very clear for whom they voted. How many more people will need to die or be arrested before we all stand together in the name of democracy?

The Venezuelan people deserve more, and we the democracies of the Hemisphere need to support them in their quest.

La Democracia Debe Ganar

**Susan Segal

Presidenta y CEO, Americas Society/Council of the Americas**

Son días muy tristes para Venezuela y para América Latina. Es una tragedia cuando los gobiernos, de izquierda o derecha, no defienden la democracia.

Mi carrera y mi amor por América Latina en Venezuela comenzaron hace más de 40 años. El país era seguro, democrático y próspero. Hoy, no es nada de eso. Y como los deseos de los ciudadanos en las urnas están siendo ignorados, están votando con los pies.

Más de 8 millones de personas han dejado el país y, dado el resultado electoral, se espera que al menos otros 4 millones emigren. Y están emigrando para encontrar trabajo, atención médica básica, educación para sus hijos, así como comida y agua potable. Cosas que damos por sentadas y están en nuestras agendas como una prioridad.

Los líderes de la oposición han sido encarcelados, torturados y, prácticamente, expulsados. Y ahora el régimen de Maduro está acusando a María Corina Machado de sabotaje electoral. Es tan claro que la oposición iba a ganar las elecciones y, en última instancia, ganó las elecciones. Solo el presidente Maduro y otros en el régimen no reconocerán el resultado. Si las encuestas no hubieran sido tan claramente favorables a la oposición, el gobierno de Maduro habría permitido observadores internacionales, incluidos ex presidentes del hemisferio. ¿Nadie se dio cuenta de que Alberto Fernández, el ex presidente de Argentina, fue desinvitado como observador cuando indicó que iría con los resultados reales de las elecciones, la voluntad del pueblo?

Y ahora la gente está en las calles protestando los resultados de las elecciones. Parecen saber más de lo que el mundo está dispuesto a reconocer. Tienen muy claro por quién votaron. ¿Cuántas más personas necesitarán morir o ser arrestadas antes de que todos nos unamos en nombre de la democracia?

El pueblo venezolano merece más, y nosotros, las democracias del hemisferio, necesitamos apoyarlos en su búsqueda.