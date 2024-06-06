Dominicans head to Canada seeking to overcome present difficulties in their homeland.

Living in a safe, organized country with a functional public transportation system, where taxes collected by the state are reflected in public services and laws are respected, are the main reasons why Dominican professionals leave their homeland to start anew and enjoy Canada's quality of life.

While no country is without flaws, and Canada is no exception, the testimonies of the Dominicans who have decided to share their stories with Listín Diario reveal that their decision to leave the Dominican Republic to start a new life in the North American country has been worthwhile, despite all the challenges they have faced.

TESTIMONIALS

"Esther Martínez" wanted to move to Canada in early 2016. By the end of 2018, she had the opportunity to visit Canada and was 100 percent convinced to emigrate. Additionally, Canada offered her the option to arrive with residency through one of its immigration programs.

“The process for my husband and me to get to Canada took five years, and we arrived as residents in July 2023. We managed the process independently with the help of two groups of Dominicans who had already gone through it and shared their experiences,” she explains.

The main reasons that motivated her to leave the country were the lack of security, political corruption, and high taxes that did not benefit society. She only wishes to return to Quisqueya on vacation to see her family.

“Although Canada has met my expectations 100 percent, there are things I imagined would be better, such as getting the first job and making friends. People here are very reserved, but overall, it is much better than the Dominican Republic, which is why I see myself in this country as a citizen and working for a multinational in the future,” she indicates.

What she likes most about Canada is the cultural diversity and the numerous activities available in Toronto. She lives in this city, and people greatly respect each other’s space and time.

On the other hand, Shersky Ramírez, who holds a degree in Business Administration and a master's in Modern Management, decided to move to Canada in 2017, mainly due to nepotism. Despite her academic preparation, she struggled to get a job without connections and had to pay for private services like healthcare, which did not always meet her needs.

The main reason she chose Canada was that it seemed like a safe country that prioritizes the quality of life of its residents.

“When I started planning this dream, I went through a process of elimination, and from what I knew about the United States, it didn’t seem very attractive,” she indicates.

She explains that her process was somewhat lengthy because, in 2017, she was still completing her degree and felt she needed to finish it to meet Canada’s requirements, such as the Express Entry program and its scoring system. She then started a master’s program to gain more points.

“Once I completed this, I focused on saving money. However, along the way, I decided to migrate through the study route as a quicker option, and selling assets like cars helped me achieve the financial goal faster,” she said.

She added, “I came with my partner, as we have been together since 2016, and it was a joint plan.”

She notes that, in general, the plan took years, but once she decided to go through her studies, it took only nine months to arrive in Canada with her partner. “On January 4, 2022, we made the decision, and on September 3, 2022, I landed in Toronto.”

After nearly two years in Canada, Ramírez believes everything has been worth it because, for her, everything works, and following the laws and regulations gives the country its prestige.

“In my opinion, everything in Canada works, from the transportation system to healthcare. Although the pandemic greatly impacted the health sector, I have used it, and it has been the best experience of my life. Canadians are very friendly, and I have not had any negative experiences with them,” she recounts.

Among the negative aspects of Canada, she highlights that rent is costly. Although she had a plan based on the pre-pandemic situation, it has had to be extended over several years. One of her main challenges has been the language, but given Canada’s great cultural diversity, she has managed and made efforts to improve her fluency.

“In the future, I see myself as more stable and with citizenship status. I like Canada, and as someone who plans to start a family, I feel very at ease because I believe I can ensure a quality of life here that would be three times harder to achieve in the Dominican Republic,” she considers.

Meanwhile, Juan Héctor Marte felt the urge to move to Canada two years ago, motivated by the desire for personal and professional growth and citizen security. His process took two years from the initial conversations with his wife about the possibility of moving until it materialized.

To make his dream a reality, Marte, who holds degrees in Social Communication and Diplomacy and International Services, used the services of a student agency, as he arrived in Canada as an international student and his wife with an open work permit.

In his five months living in Canada, he feels the country has exceeded his expectations because he feels safe, likes the culture, and enjoys the quality of life he has started to experience.

“With God’s help, I envision myself gaining resident status and becoming a Canadian citizen. I see myself with my family, creating new experiences in this country. This decision has been 100% worth it, and we have no regrets,” he indicated.

However, there are aspects he dislikes, such as the legalization of some substances prohibited in the Dominican Republic and seeing homeless people on the streets.

FACTS ABOUT DOMINICANS IN CANADA

According to INDEX, Canada has the highest number of young Dominicans under 25 years old, with most Dominicans who decide to emigrate to the North American country holding at least a bachelor’s degree. Most Dominicans in Canada have settled through the study route, one of the fastest but most expensive ways to become permanent residents and later citizens.

The provinces with the largest Dominican populations are Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, and Saskatchewan. Quebec has the highest concentration, with 6,230 residents, with Montreal being home to 5,320 Dominicans. Ontario follows with 5,485 Dominicans, of whom 3,840 reside in Toronto.

For Dominicans migrating to Canada, the main requirements to obtain a visa are fluency in English or French, proven through a certified exam, and having the necessary funds as stipulated by the government based on the entry status.