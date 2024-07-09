Prosecutor's office files indictment against Wander Franco

Puerto Plata prosecutors filed a formal accusation in the case of the dominican baseball player Wander Franco, who was formally accused of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation against a minor.

According to information confirmed by this newspaper, the indictment was filed on monday night, July 8.

The minor's mother has also been charged with trafficking, sexual exploitation and money laundering.

Information gathered in Puerto Plata indicated earlier that the prosecutor's office had been notified to deposit the document with the conclusive acts.

Chief prosecutor Kelmi Duncan Kelmi Duncan, who is on vacation, explained on monday afternoon that the prosecution was working on the case, and that "we are still on time to deposit the conclusive acts". He also pointed out that they were not going to wait for the court's summons to do so.

Wander Franco has not played professional baseball since August 12, 2023. Two days later, on August 14, he was placed on administrative leave. Since then prosecutors have been investigating the case.

The dominican baseball player continues to receive his salary while he is on administrative leave.

At the time Franco compiled a .281 batting average, 17 home runs, 30 stolen bases, 58 RBIs and at that point in the season was the leader in runs saved with 29.

The 23-year-old baseball player had charges of money laundering and commercial sexual exploitation dismissed. He is only being investigated for sexual abuse, kidnapping and seduction of a minor.