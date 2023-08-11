Filis doblegan a Nacionales con jonrones de Turner, Castellanos y Realmuto

Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos y J.T. Realmuto conectaron sendos jonrones de dos carreras para conducir el jueves a los Filis de Filadelfia hacia una victoria de 6-2 sobre los Nacionales de Washington.

Filadelfia ganó dos de tres duelos de la serie a los Nacionales, incluido el juego sin hit conseguido el miércoles por Michael Lorenzen. Los Filis se colocaron así un juego y medio encima de San Francisco, con el primer boleto de comodín a los playoffs en la Liga Nacional.

Filadelfia (64-52) mejoró a su foja más destacada de la campaña, 12 juegos encima de ,500. Los Filis tienen un registro de 39-22 desde el 1 de junio, un total de triunfos igualado sólo por Atlanta, líder de la División Este de la Liga Nacional, que ostenta un 39-19 en ese tramo.

La única mala noticia para los Filis fue que Bryce Harper abandonó el duelo en la parte alta de la quinta entrada, por calambres torácicos. El equipo informó que el toletero será evaluado.

Matt Strahm (8-3) se llevó la victoria por los Filis.

Por los Nacionales, el mexicano Joey Meneses de 5-2 con dos anotadas. Los venezolanos Keibert Ruiz de 3-2, Ildemaro Vargas de 4-2 con dos impulsadas.

Por los Filis, los dominicanos Rodolfo Castro de 2-0 con una anotada, Johan Rojas de 4-1.

by Taboola

You May Like

First base umpire Lew Williams has 3 calls overturned in Nationals-Phillies game

Proper Cloth

The shirt company disrupting retail

NFL preseason could be a good test of how teams approach the league’s new kickoff rule

Yankees’ Boone embarrassed by his theatrical display in argument following ejection

Michael Lorenzen throws no-hitter as Phillies beat Nationals 7-0

Nebraska’s Myles Farmer is suspended indefinitely as coach Matt Rhule opens first preseason camp

Nebraska defensive back Myles Farmer wasn't on the 120-man roster when the Cornhuskers opened practice and his return is uncertain.

AP News

Column: A bold prognostication of what college football will look like a decade from now

Yogi Berra supposedly said that “it’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.” Not to worry.

AP News

Incredible toothbrush is all the rage in Europe

Advertisement: Well-Being-Review.com

If you own a mouse, you will never turn off your computer again.

Advertisement: Combat Siege

Play Now

No me enfermo porque limpio mis vasos sanguineos. Anota la receta

Advertisement: Información para pacientes hipertensos de República Dominicana

Conoce más

If You Need To Relax On Your Computer, You Have To Play This Game. No Install

Advertisement: Elvenar

Play Now

You will never turn off your computer again. No Install. Play for free.

Advertisement: PanzerRush

Everyone laughed at him when he married her, 6 years later she shows her metamorphosis

Advertisement: Tips and Tricks

If you own a mouse, you have to play this game. No Install. Play for free.

Advertisement: PanzerRush

The U.S. Military Just Built Something Impossible

Advertisement: Rich Houses

This house is only 27 sq. ft. but when you see the inside you'll want it!

Advertisement: Tips and Tricks

Take A Look Inside Whoopi Goldbergs Repulsive Home

Advertisement: Rich Houses

Couple Made a Bet, See How They Look After A Year

Advertisement: House Jogger

Former Tigers catcher and analyst Jim Price dies at 81

Former Detroit Tigers catcher and broadcast analyst Jim Price has died. He was 81. The Tigers announced his death Tuesday. No cause was given.

AP News

A cardiologist describes COVID-19’s aftereffects on the heart

COVID-19 has taken a toll on the nation's heart health but how profound is only starting to emerge. Heart attack deaths spiked early in the pandemic, erasing years of progress in battling cardiovascular disease.

AP News

258 millones de niñas y niños no van a la escuela. Ayúdalos

Advertisement: Educo

Leer más

Blast from the Past 30 Celebrities Hang out with Their Younger Selves

Advertisement: Beach Raider

According To Rotten Tomatoes, These Are The 30 Worst Movies of All-Time

Advertisement: Daily Sport X

Ring by ring, majestic banyan tree in heart of fire-scorched Lahaina chronicles 150 years of history

For generations, the banyan tree along Lahaina town’s historic Front Street served as a gathering place.

AP News

New Buffalo Bills stadium cost overruns approaching $300M, AP sources say

Four people with direct knowledge or who have been briefed on the financial details tell The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills are already facing a potential cash crunch on building their new stadium, with the latest projections having the team on the hook for as much as $300 million in cost o

AP News

The waitress has served a grumpy old man for 7 years and never expected to receive this

Advertisement: Tips and Tricks

Hilarious Hotel Fails That Are So Funny It's Hard To Believe They're Real

Advertisement: Rich Houses

Este es el sueldo del Papa Francisco

Advertisement: Consejos y Trucos

by Taboola

You May Like