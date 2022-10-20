Listin Diario Logo
21 de octubre 2022, actualizado a las 11:06 a. m.
El Deporte jueves, 20 de octubre de 2022

GRANDES LIGAS

Cinco dominicanos entre finalistas para el Guante de Oro 2022

José Ramírez, Jeremy Peña, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Juan Soto y Víctor Robles son los considerados

    Jeremy Peña, el novato de los Astros de Houston, está entre los finalistas para el Guante de Oro.

Redacción digital
MLB.com

Los finalistas del Premio Rawlings Guante Oro 2022 fueron anunciados el jueves a través de la cuenta en Twitter de Rawlings.

Fueron elegidos tres jugadores para cada posición – incluyendo la de utility, por primera vez en la historia. En las próximas semanas será anunciado un ganador para cada puesto.

Aquí, los finalistas:

LIGA AMERICANA
UTILITY

DJ LeMahieu, NYY

Whit Merrifield, KC/TOR

Luis Rengifo, LAA

JARDÍN DERECHO

Jackie Bradley Jr., BOS/TOR

Max Kepler, MIN

Kyle Tucker, HOU

JARDÍN CENTRAL

Cedric Mullins, BAL

Myles Straw, CLE

Michael A. Taylor, KC

JARDÍN IZQUIERDO

Andrew Benintendi, KC/NYY

Steven Kwan, CLE

Brandon Marsh, LAA/PHI

TERCERA BASE

Matt Chapman, TOR

Jose Ramírez, CLE

Ramón Urías, BAL

CAMPO CORTO

Xander Bogaerts, BOS

Carlos Correa, MIN

Jeremy Peña, HOU

SEGUNDA BASE

Andrés Giménez, CLE

Jonathan Schoop, DET

Marcus Semien, TEX

PRIMERA BASE

Luis Arráez, MIN

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR

Anthony Rizzo, NYY

RECEPTOR

Sean Murphy, OAK

Cal Raleigh, SEA

José Treviño, NYY

LANZADOR

José Berríos, TOR

Shane Bieber, CLE

Jameson Taillon, NYY

LIGA NACIONAL
UTILITY

Brendan Donovan, STL

Tommy Edman, STL

Daulton Varsho, ARI

JARDÍN DERECHO

Mookie Betts, LAD

Juan Soto, WSH/SD

Daulton Varsho, ARI

JARDÍN CENTRAL

Trent Grisham, SD

Victor Robles, WSH

Alek Thomas, ARI

JARDÍN IZQUIERDO

Ian Happ, CHC

David Peralta, ARI/TB

Christian Yelich, MIL

TERCERA BASE

Nolan Arenado, STL

Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT

Ryan McMahon, COL

CAMPO CORTO

Ha-Seong Kim, SD

Miguel Rojas, MIA

Dansby Swanson, ATL

SECOND BASE

Jake Cronenworth, SD

Tommy Edman, STL

Brendan Rodgers, COL

PRIMERA BASE

Paul Goldschmidt, STL

Matt Olson, ATL

Christian Walker, ARI

RECEPTOR

Travis d'Arnaud, ATL

Tomás Nido, NYM

J.T. Realmuto, PHI

LANZADOR

Tyler Anderson, LAD

Corbin Burnes, MIL

Max Fried, ATL

 

