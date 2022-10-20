Cinco dominicanos entre finalistas para el Guante de Oro 2022

Los finalistas del Premio Rawlings Guante Oro 2022 fueron anunciados el jueves a través de la cuenta en Twitter de Rawlings.

Fueron elegidos tres jugadores para cada posición – incluyendo la de utility, por primera vez en la historia. En las próximas semanas será anunciado un ganador para cada puesto.

Aquí, los finalistas:

DJ LeMahieu, NYY

Whit Merrifield, KC/TOR

Luis Rengifo, LAA

Jackie Bradley Jr., BOS/TOR

Max Kepler, MIN

Kyle Tucker, HOU

Cedric Mullins, BAL

Myles Straw, CLE

Michael A. Taylor, KC

Andrew Benintendi, KC/NYY

Steven Kwan, CLE

Brandon Marsh, LAA/PHI

Matt Chapman, TOR

Jose Ramírez, CLE

Ramón Urías, BAL

Xander Bogaerts, BOS

Carlos Correa, MIN

Jeremy Peña, HOU

Andrés Giménez, CLE

Jonathan Schoop, DET

Marcus Semien, TEX

Luis Arráez, MIN

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR

Anthony Rizzo, NYY

Sean Murphy, OAK

Cal Raleigh, SEA

José Treviño, NYY

José Berríos, TOR

Shane Bieber, CLE

Jameson Taillon, NYY

Brendan Donovan, STL

Tommy Edman, STL

Daulton Varsho, ARI

Mookie Betts, LAD

Juan Soto, WSH/SD

Daulton Varsho, ARI

Trent Grisham, SD

Victor Robles, WSH

Alek Thomas, ARI

Ian Happ, CHC

David Peralta, ARI/TB

Christian Yelich, MIL

Nolan Arenado, STL

Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT

Ryan McMahon, COL

Ha-Seong Kim, SD

Miguel Rojas, MIA

Dansby Swanson, ATL

Jake Cronenworth, SD

Tommy Edman, STL

Brendan Rodgers, COL

Paul Goldschmidt, STL

Matt Olson, ATL

Christian Walker, ARI

Travis d'Arnaud, ATL

Tomás Nido, NYM

J.T. Realmuto, PHI

Tyler Anderson, LAD

Corbin Burnes, MIL

Max Fried, ATL

The smoothest of the smooth with the glove.



These are your 2022 @RawlingsSports Gold Glove Award Finalists. pic.twitter.com/C3MRCyzxE1