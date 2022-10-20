|
El Deporte jueves, 20 de octubre de 2022
GRANDES LIGAS
Cinco dominicanos entre finalistas para el Guante de Oro 2022
José Ramírez, Jeremy Peña, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Juan Soto y Víctor Robles son los considerados
Los finalistas del Premio Rawlings Guante Oro 2022 fueron anunciados el jueves a través de la cuenta en Twitter de Rawlings.
Fueron elegidos tres jugadores para cada posición – incluyendo la de utility, por primera vez en la historia. En las próximas semanas será anunciado un ganador para cada puesto.
Aquí, los finalistas:
LIGA AMERICANA
UTILITY
DJ LeMahieu, NYY
Whit Merrifield, KC/TOR
Luis Rengifo, LAA
JARDÍN DERECHO
Jackie Bradley Jr., BOS/TOR
Max Kepler, MIN
Kyle Tucker, HOU
JARDÍN CENTRAL
Cedric Mullins, BAL
Myles Straw, CLE
Michael A. Taylor, KC
JARDÍN IZQUIERDO
Andrew Benintendi, KC/NYY
Steven Kwan, CLE
Brandon Marsh, LAA/PHI
TERCERA BASE
Matt Chapman, TOR
Jose Ramírez, CLE
Ramón Urías, BAL
CAMPO CORTO
Xander Bogaerts, BOS
Carlos Correa, MIN
Jeremy Peña, HOU
SEGUNDA BASE
Andrés Giménez, CLE
Jonathan Schoop, DET
Marcus Semien, TEX
PRIMERA BASE
Luis Arráez, MIN
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
Anthony Rizzo, NYY
RECEPTOR
Sean Murphy, OAK
Cal Raleigh, SEA
José Treviño, NYY
LANZADOR
José Berríos, TOR
Shane Bieber, CLE
Jameson Taillon, NYY
LIGA NACIONAL
UTILITY
Brendan Donovan, STL
Tommy Edman, STL
Daulton Varsho, ARI
JARDÍN DERECHO
Mookie Betts, LAD
Juan Soto, WSH/SD
Daulton Varsho, ARI
JARDÍN CENTRAL
Trent Grisham, SD
Victor Robles, WSH
Alek Thomas, ARI
JARDÍN IZQUIERDO
Ian Happ, CHC
David Peralta, ARI/TB
Christian Yelich, MIL
TERCERA BASE
Nolan Arenado, STL
Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT
Ryan McMahon, COL
CAMPO CORTO
Ha-Seong Kim, SD
Miguel Rojas, MIA
Dansby Swanson, ATL
SECOND BASE
Jake Cronenworth, SD
Tommy Edman, STL
Brendan Rodgers, COL
PRIMERA BASE
Paul Goldschmidt, STL
Matt Olson, ATL
Christian Walker, ARI
RECEPTOR
Travis d'Arnaud, ATL
Tomás Nido, NYM
J.T. Realmuto, PHI
LANZADOR
Tyler Anderson, LAD
Corbin Burnes, MIL
Max Fried, ATL
The smoothest of the smooth with the glove.— MLB (@MLB) October 20, 2022
These are your 2022 @RawlingsSports Gold Glove Award Finalists. pic.twitter.com/C3MRCyzxE1
