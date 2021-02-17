|
El Deporte miércoles, 17 de febrero de 2021
Fernando Tatis Jr firma por 340 millones de dólares y 14 años, según reportes
SE TRATA EL CONTRATO MÁS CARO DE LA HISTORIA DE LAS GRANDES LIGAS, SOBREPASANDO EL FIRMADO POR BRYCE HARPER CON LOS FILIS DE FILADELFIA EN 2019
|
El campocorto dominicano Fernando Tatis Jr habría acordado firmar con los Padres de San Diego una extensión de 14 años, con un valor total de 340 millones de dólares, de acuerdo con los periodistas Robert Murray y Jeff Passan.
Se trata de uno de los contratos más caros de la historia de las Grandes Ligas, sobrepasando el firmado por Bryce Harper con los Filis de Filadelfia en 2019 y el del lanzador Gerrit Cole con los Yanquis de Nueva York.
Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a 14-year, $340 million contract extension, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 18, 2021
BREAKING: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a 14-year, $340 million contract extension, according to sources familiar with the deal.— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) February 18, 2021
What gets me most about Tatis' $340M extension is how young he is. He turned 22 a month ago. Mike Trout signed his megadeal at 27. Same with Mookie Betts. For the Padres to commit this before Tatis even reached arbitration is staggering. With no-trade clause, a true commitment.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 18, 2021
Más en El Deporte
-
-
-
MINIATURAS DEL BÉISBOLHablando de dinero
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
AMERICUPCanadá debuta vs. Islas Vírgenes
-
-
-
PRIMEROUNDEl Abejón, la Avispa y los campamentos
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fiebre de GolfLos principales errores de los golfistas amateurs
-