Fernando Tatis Jr firma por 340 millones de dólares y 14 años, según reportes

El campocorto dominicano Fernando Tatis Jr habría acordado firmar con los Padres de San Diego una extensión de 14 años, con un valor total de 340 millones de dólares, de acuerdo con los periodistas Robert Murray y Jeff Passan.

Se trata de uno de los contratos más caros de la historia de las Grandes Ligas, sobrepasando el firmado por Bryce Harper con los Filis de Filadelfia en 2019 y el del lanzador Gerrit Cole con los Yanquis de Nueva York.

Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a 14-year, $340 million contract extension, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN.

What gets me most about Tatis' $340M extension is how young he is. He turned 22 a month ago. Mike Trout signed his megadeal at 27. Same with Mookie Betts. For the Padres to commit this before Tatis even reached arbitration is staggering. With no-trade clause, a true commitment.