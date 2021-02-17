Listin Diario Logo
17 de febrero 2021, actualizado a las 10:13 p. m.
El Deporte miércoles, 17 de febrero de 2021

Fernando Tatis Jr firma por 340 millones de dólares y 14 años, según reportes

SE TRATA EL CONTRATO MÁS CARO DE LA HISTORIA DE LAS GRANDES LIGAS, SOBREPASANDO EL FIRMADO POR BRYCE HARPER CON LOS FILIS DE FILADELFIA EN 2019

    Foto de archivo del Listín Diario.

Redacción Digital
Santo Domingo, RD

El campocorto dominicano Fernando Tatis Jr habría acordado firmar con los Padres de San Diego una extensión de 14 años, con un valor total de 340 millones de dólares, de acuerdo con los periodistas Robert Murray y Jeff Passan.

Se trata de uno de los contratos más caros de la historia de las Grandes Ligas, sobrepasando el firmado por Bryce Harper con los Filis de Filadelfia en 2019 y el del lanzador Gerrit Cole con los Yanquis de Nueva York.

