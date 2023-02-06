Un nuevo clavo al ataúd

El pasado jueves llegó a las redacciones una noticia pasmosa: la principal empresa del mayor parque industrial de zona franca en Haití cerró sus operaciones.

Como consecuencia, 3,500 trabajadores de la coreana S&H Global, fueron despedidos, sumando otro nivel a la incertidumbre que cubre Haití.

¿Por qué cerró esta textilera tan importante? Porque la inseguridad le impidió enviar los pedidos de mercancías y comenzaron a llover cancelaciones de contratos.

Como las pandillas armadas dominan las calles de Haití, los ejecutivos de esta empresa no han tenido más opción que llevar sus operaciones a otros países más confiables en Centroamérica.

Perder esa inversión y esa fuente de empleo constituye un nuevo clavo en el ataúd de pobreza y hambre en que está sumido Haití.

Al tratarse de empleo formal, el que se pierde es un personal que tiene preparación y sin duda buscará salir de ese país para obtener el trabajo que le sustente.

Si la violencia incontrolable y la ausencia de un mínimo clima para trabajar se siguen agravando en Haití, el éxodo masivo seguirá llegando a República Dominicana.

¿Qué puede hacer el gobierno dominicano frente a esa amenaza real?

Por lo pronto, tres cosas: proteger la frontera, parar el otorgamiento de visas que no sean urgencias humanitarias y seguir presionando para promover el diálogo político en Haití.

Con una frontera convertida en lucrativo negocio que permite –por dinero– el paso a haitianos indocumentados, el clamor en foros internacionales no sirve de nada.

Por igual, si Migración repatria y los ilegales están de vuelta horas después porque disponen de 11,500 pesos, el país está en un ejercicio inútil y expuesto a las denuncias de violación de derechos.

El dolor de los haitianos solo se calmará cuando se promueva un verdadero diálogo político interno y se impulse un calendario electoral del que surja un nuevo liderazgo.

Mientras exista ese vacío de un poder legítimo sin un liderazgo surgido de la voluntad popular, las bandas no podrán ser desarmadas y sus criminales enjuiciados.

Y sin cumplir esos objetivos, Haití no tendrá paz y la amenaza de su extensión hacia nuestro país, un desafío perenne.

A new nail in the coffin

Last Thursday, astonishing news reached the newsrooms: the main company in the largest free zone industrial park in Haiti closed its operations.

As a consequence, 3,500 workers at the Korean S&H Global were laid off, adding another level to the uncertainty surrounding Haiti.

Why did this important textile company close? Because insecurity prevented him from sending merchandise orders and contract cancellations began to rain.

With armed gangs dominating the streets of Haiti, executives of this company have had no choice but to move their operations to other, more reliable countries in Central America.

Losing that investment and that source of employment constitutes a new nail in the coffin of poverty and hunger in which Haiti is plunged.

When it comes to formal employment, the one that is lost is a staff that has training and will undoubtedly seek to leave that country to obtain the job that supports them.

If the uncontrollable violence and the absence of a minimal climate to work continue to worsen in Haiti, the mass exodus will continue to reach the Dominican Republic.

What can the Dominican government do in the face of this real threat?

For now, three things: protect the border, stop the granting of visas that are not humanitarian emergencies and continue pressing to promote political dialogue in Haiti.

With a border turned into a lucrative business that allows undocumented Haitians to cross for money, the clamor in international forums is useless.

Likewise, if Migration repatriates and the illegals are back hours later because they have 11,500 pesos, the country is in a useless exercise and exposed to complaints of violation of rights.

The pain of Haitians will only ease when a true internal political dialogue is promoted and an electoral calendar is promoted from which a new leadership emerges.

As long as this vacuum of legitimate power exists without a leadership that arises from the popular will, the gangs will not be able to be disarmed and their criminals prosecuted.

And without meeting these objectives, Haiti will not have peace and the threat of its extension to our country, a perennial challenge.