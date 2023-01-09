No podemos seguir viviendo entre miedos y espantos

No hay un ciudadano, con excepción de los delincuentes, que esté hoy libre de miedo cuando escucha el sonido de un motor detrás de él.

El motor, desafortunadamente, se ha convertido en un tenebroso auxiliar para los que atracan, de noche o de día, y por esa razón nadie se fía de los que van montados en ellos.

Aunque sean ciudadanos inofensivos, los transeúntes y conductores han ido aprendiendo a cuidarse y a sospechar, en extremo, de los que circulan en esos vehículos.

Cuando un motor se le aproxima a un ciudadano mientras camina por una calle o se coloca en paralelo de un vehículo en un semáforo, de inmediato genera susto y alerta.

Hasta ese punto ha llegado la mala percepción que han adquirido, fruto de la alta participación de motoristas en emboscadas a ciudadanos o en ataques de sorpresa a los parroquianos de un colmadón.

Esa percepción afecta, injustamente, a los buenos ciudadanos que usan sus motores para ir al trabajo, para llevar a sus familias de un lugar a otro, o para servir como delivery que ofrecen servicios a domicilio.

Miles de ellos se encuentran registrados formalmente en las bases de datos de las instituciones que tienen bajo su responsabilidad el sistema de tránsito y transporte del país.

A esos deberían dotarse de salvoconductos o permisos especiales para que puedan circular sin restricciones de horarios.

Así como las autoridades establecen limitaciones para que vehículos pesados no circulen en días de la Semana Santa o de las navidades, o en ciertos perímetros de la capital, así debería hacerse con los motores en esos periodos especiales.

Si las autoridades implantan sus anunciadas restricciones a la circulación de motores en la capital de 11:00 de la noche a 5:30 de la mañana, solo exceptuando a aquellos debidamente registrados que porten sus permisos, la atmósfera de miedo ciudadano comenzará a despejarse.

Es obvio que se necesitará de más acciones colaterales para erradicar definitivamente la psicosis de miedo que estos vehículos han provocado en la población, como sinónimos de terror y muerte.

Pero, en definitiva, esta sociedad no puede seguir viviendo entre miedos y espantos por esa causa.

We cannot continue living between fears and horrors

There is not a citizen, with the exception of criminals, who is free from fear today when he hears the sound of an engine behind him.

The engine, unfortunately, has become a sinister auxiliary for those who dock, night or day, and for that reason, nobody trusts those who ride on them.

Although they are harmless citizens, passers-by and drivers have been learning to take care of themselves and to be extremely suspicious of those who circulate in those vehicles.

When a motor approaches a citizen while walking down a street or paralleling a vehicle at a traffic light, it immediately generates fear and alert.

The bad perception they have acquired has reached this point, as a result of the high participation of motorists in ambushes of citizens or in surprise attacks on the patrons of a grocery store.

This perception unfairly affects good citizens who use their engines to go to work, to take their families from one place to another, or to serve as delivery services that offer home services.

Thousands of them are formally registered in the databases of the institutions that are responsible for the country's transit and transportation system.

These should be provided with safe-conduct or special permits so that they can circulate without time restrictions.

Just as the authorities establish limitations so that heavy vehicles do not circulate on Easter or Christmas days, or in certain perimeters of the capital, so should be done with engines in those special periods.

If the authorities implement their announced restrictions on the movement of motor vehicles in the capital from 11:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., except for those duly registered who carry their permits, the atmosphere of citizen fear will begin to clear up.

It is obvious that more collateral actions will be needed to definitively eradicate the psychosis of fear that these vehicles have provoked in the population, as synonyms for terror and death.

But, ultimately, this society cannot continue to live in fear and horror for this reason.