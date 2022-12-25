Hacia un periodismo de utilidad

Miguel Franjul

miguel.franjul@listindiario.com

En estos tiempos en que la noticia, pura y simple, no es el insumo básico de los periódicos, los contenidos de utilidad son las armas de su supervivencia.

El terreno de las noticias del momento, con sus actualizaciones oportunas, le pertenece a los medios digitales.

A los impresos les favorece apostar a un periodismo lento que facilite la exploración y profundización de los asuntos que más interesan a los lectores, más allá de los episódicos “breaking news”.

La tecnología permite identificar cuáles son los temas que más interesan o preocupan a los lectores, y sobre la base de ese conocimiento los diarios impresos pueden engancharse en ellos para llegar más lejos en su cobertura y exposición.

Con la infodemia en sus grados más altos, los lectores buscan nichos de información o contenidos que les provean soluciones, ideas y luces a sus reales dilemas o inquietudes.

La técnica que están usando ahora algunos medios , como el Nice-Matin, de Francia, es la de preguntar y hablar directamente con sus lectores sobre las preocupaciones e intereses que tienen.

De ese modo, descubren aspectos de la vida, sobre todo en este tiempo cargado de incertidumbres, y procuran conectar con las inquietudes de aquellos que buscan orientaciones ante los nuevos desafíos.

De ahí que los análisis, ensayos o reportajes de situaciones que afectan el futuro de corto y largo plazo de sus audiencias les abren el camino para preservar o ganar más suscriptores, en especial aquellos que son medios locales o regionales.

Con un pulso bien tomado a esas inquietudes y necesidades; con el tiempo apropiado para hurgar y buscar las mejores respuestas, el periodismo impreso se convierte en una herramienta utilitaria que es la que le va a garantizar una mayor vigencia y relevancia en un ecosistema que cambia a menudo a velocidad sorprendente.

Towards a useful journalism

In these times when news, pure and simple, is not the basic input of newspapers, useful content is their survival weapon.

The realm of current news, with its timely updates, belongs to digital media.

Prints are favored by betting on a slow journalism that facilitates the exploration and deepening of the issues that most interest readers, beyond the episodic “Breaking News”.

Technology makes it possible to identify which are the issues that most interest or concern readers and, based on this knowledge, print newspapers can engage with them to go further in their coverage and exposure.

With the infodemic at its highest levels, readers are looking for niches of information or content that provide them with solutions, ideas, and insights into their real dilemmas or concerns.

The technique that some media are now using, such as Nice-Matin, from France, is to ask and speak directly with their readers about the concerns and interests they have.

In this way, they discover aspects of life, especially in this time full of uncertainties, and try to connect with the concerns of those who seek guidance in the face of new challenges.

Hence, the analysis, essays or reports of situations that affect the short and long-term future of their audiences open the way for them to preserve or gain more subscribers, especially those that are local or regional media.

With a well taken pulse to those concerns and needs; With the appropriate time to dig around and search for the best answers, journalism becomes a utilitarian tool that is the one that will guarantee greater validity and relevance in an ecosystem that often changes at surprising speed.