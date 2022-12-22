Estrechemos el cerco al cólera

Las palmarias evidencias de un aumento de casos sospechosos de cólera en el sector La Zurza obligan a la urgente imposición de un cerco epidemiológico en las riberas del Ozama e Isabela.

En las márgenes de los dos ríos, cuyas aguas están desde hace tiempo contaminadas, se abigarran muchos barrios arropados por la insalubridad.

Téngase claro que para prevenir los contagios de las bacterias del cólera, lo esencial es justamente la higiene corporal y el uso de agua potable en la preparación de los alimentos y en el consumo humano.

Por eso las autoridades de Salud Pública y el Acueducto de Santo Domingo, que están demostrando buen desempeño en la contención del cólera, han instalado tanques de agua saneada y aplicando la cloración a los acuíferos de los que se surten esas barriadas.

Esa es una forma de evitar que los ciudadanos padezcan de diarrea profusa, lo que lleva a la deshidratación y también a la muerte.

Ya se informa que en los barrios vecinos de Capotillo y Los Guaricanos hay casos sospechosos, lo que podría ser el indicio de una expansión del cólera en la urbe capitaleña.

Aunque las autoridades sanitarias han recomendado no utilizar agua de los ríos Ozama e Isabela, muchos habitantes siguen bañándose en ellas.

Eso hay que prohibirlo tajantemente.

Y, si es posible, ir desplegando ya carpas hospitalarias en los puntos claves de esas barriadas, para darle carácter al cerco epidemiológico de esos espacios.

Al mismo tiempo, hay que intensificar las campañas de difusión de mensajes sobre cómo prevenir el cólera, con énfasis en la obligatoriedad de la higiene y en evitar el manejo de alimentos no lavados con agua sana.

Este es un mensaje para toda la ciudadanía, no solamente para los habitantes de aquellos sectores que ya están siendo atacados por este mal.

Let's tighten the fence to cholera

The clear evidence of an increase in suspected cases of cholera in the La Zurza sector forces the urgent imposition of an epidemiological fence on the banks of the Ozama and Isabela.

On the banks of the two rivers, whose waters have been polluted for a long time, there are many neighborhoods surrounded by unsanitary conditions.

It should be clear that to prevent the spread of cholera bacteria, what is essential is precisely body hygiene and the use of drinking water in food preparation and human consumption.

That is why the Public Health authorities and the Santo Domingo Aqueduct, which are demonstrating good performance in containing cholera, have installed sanitized water tanks and applied chlorination to the aquifers from which these neighborhoods are supplied.

That is one way to prevent citizens from suffering from profuse diarrhea, which leads to dehydration and also death.

It is already reported that in the neighboring neighborhoods of Capotillo and Los Guaricanos there are suspected cases, which could be an indication of an expansion of cholera in the capital city.

Although the health authorities have recommended not using water from the Ozama and Isabela rivers, many inhabitants continue to bathe in them.

That must be strictly prohibited.

And, if possible, start deploying hospital tents in the key points of these neighborhoods, to give character to the epidemiological fence of those spaces.

At the same time, it is necessary to intensify the campaigns to disseminate messages on how to prevent cholera, with emphasis on the obligatory nature of hygiene and on avoiding handling food that has not been washed with clean water.

This is a message for all citizens, not only for the inhabitants of those sectors that are already being attacked by this evil.