Vayamos a los semáforos inteligentes

En una ciudad de circulación vial colapsada, los semáforos inteligentes pueden ser un buen remedio.

Bastaría identificar las intersecciones en las que se originan los embudos para colocar en ellas estos semáforos, capaces de organizar los flujos del tránsito en función de las utilidades que brinda la inteligencia artificial.

Ellos ayudarían a procesar la información rutinaria sobre la cantidad de vehículos que pueden cruzar fluidamente, sin ocasionar tapones.

Pero, además, estos semáforos pueden ser al mismo tiempo herramientas de foto-multas, identificando a los conductores que violan la luz roja o los que bloquean los cruces de peatones.

Las ciudades modernas, con millares de vehículos y peatones en movimiento, han aligerado y organizado el tránsito con el auxilio de estos semáforos inteligentes.

¿Qué esperamos para hacer esa inversión necesaria?

In a city with collapsed road traffic, smart traffic lights can be a good remedy.

It would be enough to identify the intersections where the funnels originate to place these traffic lights, capable of organizing traffic flows based on the utilities provided by artificial intelligence.

They help process routine information about the number of vehicles that can cross smoothly, without causing traffic jams.

But, in addition, these traffic lights can be photofine tools at the same time, identifying drivers who violate the red light or those who block pedestrian crossings.

Modern cities, with thousands of vehicles and pedestrians in motion, have lightened and organized traffic with the help of these intelligent traffic lights.

What are we waiting for to make that necessary investment?