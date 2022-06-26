Miguel Franjul

miguel.franjul@listindiario.com

El “enganche” o conexión con los usuarios de contenidos digitales ha estimulado numerosas formas creativas para atraer audiencias.

Las más usuales, en estos tiempos, son aquellas que combinan un buen título que despierta curiosidad o interés por una noticia, y los formatos en que estas se presenten según las plataformas en que serán insertados.

Sobresalen entre estos, por ejemplo, los carruseles de Instagram, que básicamente permiten añadir información textual en cada imagen colocada en los tradicionales carretes de Instagram y compartir hasta 10 fotografías por cada posteo.

Los experimentos que episódicamente hacemos en Listindiario.com, en aquellos casos en que la mesa digital así lo considera, nos han permitido alcanzar buenos niveles de interacción con las audiencias.

De ese modo nos alejamos un poco, solo un poco, de la costumbre informativa dominicana de publicar noticias con galerías de fotos en esa red social, muy extendida en los grandes medios del país.

Lo que hemos comprobado es que, con estos carruseles, podemos agregar contexto inmediato a nuestros contenidos, facilitándoles a nuestros lectores los elementos claves de la noticia y poder conversar e interactuar con otros usuarios dentro de la misma publicación.

Así como los carruseles se han convertido en otro espacio para el reciclaje y agregado de valor a las noticias, así la popular red de Tik Tok se presta para experimentar el uso de estos nuevos anzuelos informativos, como ya lo está haciendo el prestigioso diario norteamericano The Washington Post.

En este fascinante mundo del periodismo digital son continuos los modelos de prueba que pueden aplicarse para responder a las demandas de las audiencias, las que definitivamente abren los caminos para un mayor y satisfactorio consumo de noticias y contenidos diversos.

The "hook" or connection with users of digital content has stimulated numerous creative ways to attract audiences.

The most common, now, are those that combine a good title that arouses curiosity or interest in a piece of news, and the formats in which they are presented, depending on the platforms on which they will be inserted.

Among these, the Instagram carousels stand out, which basically allow you to add textual information to each image placed on the traditional Instagram reels and share up to 10 photos for each post.

The experiments that we do episodically on listindiario.com in cases where the digital table considers it, have allowed us to achieve good levels of interaction with the audiences.

In this way we move away a little, just a little, from the Dominican informative custom of publishing news with photo galleries on that social network, which is widespread in the country's large media.

What we have verified is that, with these carousels, we can add immediate context to the contents, providing our readers with the key elements of the news and being able to converse and interact with other users within the same publication.

Just as carousels have become another space for recycling and adding value to news, the popular Tik Tok network lends itself to experimenting with the use of these new informative hooks, as the prestigious American newspaper The Washington is already doing Post.

In this fascinating world of digital journalism, there are continuous testing models that can be applied to respond to the demands of the audience, which definitely open the way for a greater and more satisfactory consumption of news and diverse content.