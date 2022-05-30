El otro dardo

A las cuatro pinzas que atenazan al país (la inflación, la pandemia gravitante, la inseguridad ciudadana y la precariedad de algunos servicios públicos) pronto podría agregársele otra: la temeraria temporada ciclónica.

Los presagios sobre este inminente período de turbulencias atmosféricas indican que puede ser una de las más activas y peligrosas de los últimos años, con posibilidades de que se formen de tres a seis grandes ciclones que atraviesen la región del Caribe.

Las múltiples experiencias nos han permitido conocer los impactos que estos ciclones y tormentas causan en la agricultura, estropeando cultivos y provocando cuantiosas pérdidas a los que invirtieron en siembras.

Es para preocuparse porque justamente en estos momentos el gobierno está haciendo un tremendo esfuerzo por aumentar las áreas de siembras, financiar la producción agropecuaria y asegurar un futuro de corto plazo con alimentos suficientes y a precios asequibles.

A diferencia de otros fenómenos que pueden ser manejados con medidas de equilibrio o mitigación, con los ciclones no hay manera de desviarlos o aminorar sus intensidades, sino aguantar el golpe y responder de inmediato con planes para rehabilitar las zonas dañadas, sean urbanas o rurales.

Para colmo, este quinto dardo no neutraliza ninguno de los cuatro que ya nos inficionan, sino que podría agravarlos.

Esa es la temprana nueva amenaza con la que tendremos que lidiar de ahora en adelante y por varios meses. ¡Qué Dios nos ayude a enfrentarlas con éxito!

The other dart

To the four clamps that grip the country (inflation, the serious pandemic, citizen insecurity and the precariousness of some public services) another could soon be added: the reckless hurricane season.

The omens about this impending period of atmospheric turbulence indicate that it could be one of the most active and dangerous in recent years, with the possibility of three to six major cyclones that cross the Caribbean region.

The multiple experiences have allowed us to know the impacts that these cyclones and storms have on agriculture, damaging crops and causing large losses to those who invested in crops.

It is cause for concern because precisely at this time the government is making a tremendous effort to increase planting areas, finance agricultural production and ensure a short-term future with sufficient food at affordable prices.

Unlike other phenomena that can be managed with balance or mitigation measures, with cyclones there is no way to divert them or reduce their intensities, but to withstand the blow and respond immediately with plans to rehabilitate the damaged areas, whether urban or rural.

To make matters worse, this fifth dart does not neutralize any of the four that already infect us, but could aggravate them.

That is the early new threat that we will have to deal with from now on and for several months. May God help us to face them successfully!