¡Ojo al Covid!

En solo cuatro días, del lunes 23 al viernes 27, los contagios del Covid subieron de 113 a 500, lo que indiscutiblemente confirma que estamos ante una nueva ola de propagación del virus.

Del primer día al último de la semana laboral se duplicó el número de personas hospitalizadas por esta causa (de 31 a 64), de las cuales cinco figuran como nuevos pacientes en unidades de cuidados intensivos.

Estas estadísticas frías apenas reflejan parte de la realidad del rebrote, pues a este diario llegan informes de contagios en cadena en colegios privados y en instituciones que emplean mucho personal y hasta en el seno de familias.

Esto es lo que explica el súbito incremento de la afluencia de personas a los centros donde se realizan pruebas diagnósticas, procurando confirmar que han contraído el virus, y la razón que mueve a los especialistas a recomendar el uso sistemático de mascarillas en lugares cerrados y el distanciamiento social.

La Organización Panamericana de la Salud ha hecho un llamado a los países a retomar las medidas elementales de prevención y cuidado, ya conocidas desde el inicio de la pandemia en el 2020, y a ampliar el programa de vacunación anti-Covid.

En el caso particular de la región del Caribe, las nuevas infecciones han estado en aumento consecutivo en las últimas cinco semanas con un incremento del 49 por ciento en las muertes por Covid.

Ante estas reveladoras evidencias, se impone que las autoridades de Salud Pública informen al país cuál plan de contingencia adoptarán para garantizar la protección de los grupos más vulnerables y para atender, en los centros hospitalarios que ya desmantelaron sus unidades de Covid, a los nuevos contagiados.

Watch out for Covid!

In just four days, from Monday the 23rd to Friday the 27th, Covid infections rose from 113 to 500, which indisputably confirms that we are facing a new wave of spread of the virus.

From the first day to the last of the working week, the number of people hospitalized for this cause doubled (from 31 to 64), of which five appear as new patients in intensive care units.

These cold statistics barely reflect part of the reality of the outbreak, since this newspaper receives reports of chain infections in private schools and in institutions that employ a lot of personnel and even within families.

This is what explains the sudden increase in the influx of people to the centers where diagnostic tests are carried out, trying to confirm that they have contracted the virus, and the reason that moves specialists to recommend the systematic use of masks in closed places and the social distancing.

The Pan American Health Organization has called on countries to resume basic prevention and care measures, already known since the start of the pandemic in 2020, and to expand the anti-Covid vaccination program.

In the particular case of the Caribbean region, new infections have been on a consecutive increase in the last five weeks with a 49 percent increase in deaths from Covid.

Given this revealing evidence, it is imperative that the Public Health authorities inform the country which contingency plan they will adopt to guarantee the protection of the most vulnerable groups and to attend, in the hospital centers that have already dismantled their Covid units, to the newly infected.