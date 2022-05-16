Dañando el “paso rápido”

El sistema de “paso rápido”, ideado para el cruce expedito de los vehículos en los peajes, es una de las opciones más recomendables para evitar innecesarias pérdidas de tiempo en las carreteras.

En casi todos los países funcionan a las maravillas y aquí íbamos bien, hasta hace pocos días.

Resulta que ahora se ven a miembros del personal de los peajes canjeando dinero y cobrando el cruce a los vehículos de avivatos que entran en esos carriles exclusivos, a sabiendas de que no poseen el lector electrónico que se paga por anticipado.

Pero como en este país le buscan la vuelta a todo lo que marcha bien, esta suplantación del sistema electrónico por el manual es una burla a los usuarios que han depositado sumas de dinero por adelantado para gozar del derecho al “paso rápido”.

El que prepaga su peaje está comprando una facilidad, no un privilegio. Es inaceptable estropear este mecanismo para complacer a los automovilistas que intencionalmente entran a esos carriles y, por cuya causa, los que han pagado por adelantado, sienten que han sido estafados al tener que hacer cola.

Hoy mismo, sin titubeos y de manera responsable, el ministro de Obras Públicas debe dar una orden a los operadores de los peajes en los que se ha instalado esta práctica para que la suspendan de inmediato, respetando así el derecho ganado por los usuarios que ya pagaron para recibir esta facilidad de fluidez del tránsito por esas estaciones.

Damaging the “EZ PASS”

The “EZ PASS” system, designed for the expeditious crossing of vehicles at toll booths, is one of the most recommended options to avoid unnecessary waste of time on the roads.

In almost all countries work wonderfully and here we were doing well, until a few days ago.

It turns out that toll booth staff members are now seen exchanging money and charging the crossing to scavenger vehicles that enter these exclusive lanes, knowing that they do not have the electronic reader that is paid in advance.

But as in this country they are looking for a return to everything that is going well, this substitution of the electronic system for the manual is a mockery of users who have deposited sums of money in advance to enjoy the right of “EZ PASS”.

He who prepays the toll is buying a facility, not a privilege. It is unacceptable to spoil this mechanism to please motorists who intentionally enter those lanes and, for which reason, those who have paid in advance, feel that they have been cheated by having to queue.

Today, without hesitation and in a responsible manner, the Minister of Public Works must give an order to the toll operators where this practice has been installed to suspend it immediately, thus respecting the right earned by users who already paid to receive this ease of traffic flow.