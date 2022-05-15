Los canillitas fueron nuestros monitores de audiencia

Miguel Franjul

En los tiempos en que los periódicos se vendían al pregón, en plena calle, los canillitas eran los mejores termómetros para saber qué tipo de noticias preferían los lectores.

Si una edición no lograba muchas ventas callejeras, los canillitas presumían de saber las razones, porque más que simples distribuidores, ellos establecían una relación especial, cotidiana, con lectores a los que personalmente les llevaban el diario cada mañana.

Eran los primeros que recibían quejas o elogios de los lectores, tanto si se trataba de clientes habituales en sus kioskos, de aquellos a cuyas casas iban a entregar el ejemplar, o del transeúnte o automovilista que le echaban una mirada escrutadora a los titulares para definir cuál diario comprar.

Cuando regresaban a la sede de la empresa a rendir cuentas de lo que vendieron y del número de periódicos devueltos, los jefes de circulación solían escuchar sus valoraciones sobre los titulares que no impactaban, sobre las noticias que se asumían como propaganda de un gobierno, sobre la “flojedad” de la apuesta noticiosa o sobre la pobre calidad e impacto de las fotos.

“La gente quiere leer esto, aquello, tal cosa”, decían a sus jefes, puntualizando los temas candentes que “venden” o, como se dice hoy, que “enganchan” con la preferencia de los lectores.

Al darme cuenta de que en los canillitas y en los jefes de circulación había una rica fuente de vivencias en la calle, cuando era director de La Nación, en 1999, y luego en el LISTÍN DIARIO desde el 2000, los invité frecuentemente a las reuniones de editores en las que decidíamos las noticias de portada.

Las opiniones y sugerencias de los canillitas nos servían de mucho, como en el caso actual de las tecnologías y aplicaciones para el monitoreo electrónico de las audiencias.

Podíamos tomar el pulso a las preferencias primarias del público, prestarles la máxima atención y, en la medida de lo posible, satisfacerlas. A menudo les pedíamos que eligieran, dentro de cinco noticias, cuál entendían que podría ser la más atractiva e interesante para mañana.

Y ciertamente que, en la mayoría de los casos, fueron muy acertadas. Ese método nos dio muy buenos resultados. Las ventas aumentaron, los canillitas estaban en sus aguas pregonando el tipo de noticias que la gente quería y, orgullosos de la importancia que le dábamos a sus sugerencias y observaciones, también se sintieron piezas decisivas de nuestros éxitos mercadológicos.

Newspaper deliveries were our audience monitors

In the days when newspapers were sold at the proclamation, in the middle of the street, the newspapers were the best thermometers to know what kind of news the readers preferred.

If an edition did not achieve many street sales, the newsboys presumed to know the reasons, because more than simple distributors, they established a special relationship, daily, with readers to whom they personally brought the newspaper every morning.

They were the first to receive complaints or praise from readers, whether they were regular customers at their kiosks, those whose homes they were going to deliver the issue to, or the passer-by or motorist who took a scrutinizing look at the headlines to define which newspaper to buy.

When they returned to the company's headquarters to account for what they sold and the number of newspapers returned, the circulation managers used to listen to their assessments of headlines that had no impact, of news that was assumed to be government propaganda, of the "weakness" of the news bet or about the poor quality and impact of the photos.

"People want to read this, that, such a thing," they told their bosses, pointing out the hot topics that "sell" or, as they say today, that "hook" with the preference of readers.

Realizing that there was a rich source of experiences in the street in the newsboys and in the chiefs of circulation, when I was director of La Nación, in 1999, and then in the LISTÍN DIARIO since 2000, I frequently invited them to the meetings of editors in which we decided the cover stories.

The opinions and suggestions of the newsboys are very useful to us, as in the current case of technologies and applications for electronic monitoring of audiences.

We were able to take the pulse of the public's primary preferences, pay them the utmost attention and, as far as possible, satisfy them. We often asked them to choose, out of five news items, which they thought could be the most attractive and interesting for tomorrow.

And certainly, in most cases, they were very successful. This method gave us very good results. Sales increased, the newsboys were in their waters proclaiming the type of news that people wanted and, proud of the importance we gave to their suggestions and observations, they also felt they were decisive pieces of our marketing successes.