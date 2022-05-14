Depredación a dos manos

Los recursos acuíferos y forestales del país están bajo el azote de los depredadores.

Desde todas las latitudes se reportan, con frecuencia, masivas extracciones de arena en las riberas o lechos de ríos o atrevidas incursiones ilegales en las Dunas de Baní, con los mismos propósitos.

Igual ocurre con áreas de bosques, incluyendo las de parques o zonas protegidas, en las que los depredadores o los negociantes talan árboles para hacer carbón, para vender madera o, sencillamente, para conuquismo u otros propósitos.

Muchas de esas áreas han sido incendiadas, produciendo daños colaterales a cultivos y el medio ambiente, lo que ha causado que los bomberos forestales, las Fuerzas Armadas y voluntarios hayan tenido que intervenir para sofocarlos.

Ahora mismo tenemos la escandalosa denuncia de que más de cinco mil árboles fueron cortados por una banda en terrenos de dos reputadas empresas privadas en las proximidades de la playa Los Corbanitos, en Sabana Buey, Baní, alegadamente con un “permiso” del Ministerio de Medio Ambiente de Santo Domingo.

Palas mecánicas, trabajando en la nocturnidad, con el auxilio de camiones volteos, extraen arena de los ríos Nizao, Ocoa y otros de la región Norte y en el Cibao y el Este, en pleno desafío a las leyes y en franco atentado contra la naturaleza.

Más de 1,300 personas o empresas han sido sometidas a la justicia por delitos ambientales, lo cual da una idea aproximada de la sistemática labor de depredación que afecta a nuestros recursos naturales en un momento en que son más necesarios para la subsistencia nacional.

Two-handed predation

The water and forest resources of the country are under the scourge of predators.

From all latitudes, massive extractions of sand on the banks or riverbeds or daring illegal incursions into the Dunes of Baní, with the same purposes, are frequently reported.

The same happens with forest areas, including parks or protected areas, in which predators or businessmen cut down trees to make charcoal, to sell wood or, simply, for conuquismo or other purposes.

Many of these areas have been set on fire, causing collateral damage to crops and the environment, which has caused forest firefighters, the Armed Forces and volunteers to intervene to suffocate them.

Right now we have the scandalous complaint that more than five thousand trees were cut down by a gang on the land of two reputable private companies in the vicinity of Los Corbanitos beach, in Sabana Buey, Baní, allegedly with a "permit" from the Ministry of the Environment. atmosphere of Santo Domingo.

Mechanical shovels, working at night, with the help of dump trucks, extract sand from the Nizao, Ocoa and other rivers in the North region and in the Cibao and East, in full defiance of the laws and in open attack against nature.

More than 1,300 people or companies have been brought to justice for environmental crimes, which gives an approximate idea of the systematic work of depredation that affects our natural resources at a time when they are most necessary for national subsistence.