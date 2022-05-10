Doña Miriam no manca

El ministerio público está dando señales a la sociedad de que no será permisivo frente a los atropellos que han devenido en la muerte injustificada de ciudadanos encarcelados en cuarteles policiales.

El haber tomado el control de las investigaciones sobre las muertes de tres jóvenes en Santiago, San José de Ocoa y el Distrito Nacional, en la convicción de que representaron “una cosa bárbara, inhumana, que duele y avergüenza”, la Procuraduría General anticipa que en estos casos no habrá encubrimientos ni impunidad.

Algo más: la procuradora general, Miriam Germán, ha tomado la determinación de ordenar un inventario de todos los casos semejantes que se han producido en los cuarteles policiales, muchos de los cuales probablemente han caído en la impunidad o el olvido, sin reales consecuencias para los culpables.

Este paso constituye uno de los más cruciales retos que se impone a sí mismo el ministerio público, para romper con una tradición de maridajes perversos entre fiscales y policías que manipulan u ocultan pruebas de asesinatos brutales, con tal de que la justicia no pueda sancionar a los autores.

El presidente Luis Abinader, propulsor y defensor de un ministerio público independiente, ha afirmado que “en mi gestión, ningún caso de esa naturaleza quedará sin sanción, sin importar quién o quiénes sean responsables”, lo que constituye también otra señal de que la era de los crímenes sin castigo debe terminar.

Por fortuna, la sociedad tiene en la magistrada Miriam Germán, y en sus procuradores adjuntos, una trilogía de guardianes insobornables en la lucha contra la corrupción y los abusos a los derechos humanos, barrera infranqueable para los que apañan acciones que debilitan la institucionalidad en el país.

Con el nivel de consternación y repudio social que han generado los crímenes recientes, la única esperanza de que esa cultura del garrote que ha predominado en la Policía desde su fundación sea erradicada y sustituida por la del paradigma de la protección ciudadana, descansa en un ministerio público responsable, valiente y decidido a meter en cintura a todos los que han usado a la justicia y a las instituciones armadas para actuaciones inconfesables.

Mrs. Miriam does not fail

The Public Ministry is giving signals to society that it will not be permissive in the face of the abuses that have resulted in the unjustified death of citizens imprisoned in police stations.

Having taken control of the investigations into the deaths of three young people in Santiago, San José de Ocoa and the National District, in the conviction that they represented "a barbaric, inhumane thing that hurts and embarrasses", the Attorney General's Office anticipates that in these cases there will be no cover-ups or impunity.

Something else: the attorney general, Miriam Germán, has decided to order an inventory of all the similar cases that have occurred in police stations, many of which have probably gone unpunished or forgotten, without real consequences for the culprits.

This step constitutes one of the most crucial challenges that the public ministry imposes on itself, to break with a tradition of perverse marriages between prosecutors and police officers who manipulate or hide evidence of brutal murders, as long as justice cannot punish the authors.

President Luis Abinader, promoter and defender of an independent public ministry, has affirmed that "in my management, no case of this nature will go unpunished, regardless of who or who is responsible", which is also another sign that the era of unpunished crimes must end.

Fortunately, society has in the magistrate Miriam Germán, and in her deputy attorneys, a trilogy of incorruptible guardians in the fight against corruption and human rights abuses, an insurmountable barrier for those who manage actions that weaken the institutions in the country.

With the level of consternation and social repudiation that recent crimes have generated, the only hope that the culture of the stick that has prevailed in the Police since its foundation will be eradicated and replaced by that of the paradigm of citizen protection, is to have with a public ministry that is responsible, courageous and determined to curb all those who have used justice and armed institutions for shameful actions.