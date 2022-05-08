El fiasco de la grabadora

Miguel Franjul

miguel.franjul@listindiario.com

Cuando las grabadoras de voz llegaron hasta las re­dacciones como valiosos instrumentos que per­mitían a los reporteros registrar, en vez de escribir en libretas, las decla­raciones de sus entrevistados, el es­forzado trabajo de usar la mente y la taquigrafía fue cediendo su lugar a la nueva tecnología.

Los pocos a los que se les asig­naron eran los que cubrían fuentes importantes, como el Palacio Na­cional y contados ministerios, pero su uso más extendido se dio en los noticiarios radiales y en los poquísi­mos televisivos que existían para la época de los sesenta.

Si bien la grabadora recogía to­do, su utilización obligaba a un doble trabajo, pues los reporteros tenían luego que escuchar y tex­tualizar las declaraciones en sus máquinas de escribir, eso sí,con ga­nancia de causa porque podían ha­cer citas completas o precisar datos sin necesidad de que la memoria, su antigua arma, los traicionara.

Los radioreporteros, a su vez, te­nían la ventaja de sacar al aire las declaraciones verbales de los pro­tagonistas. Y hasta el estruendo de las bombas o tiros que disparaba la policía para sofocar motines.

Como les dije la semana pasada, esas grabadoras parecían bolsos de mujer y los usuarios se las colgaban del hombro para hacer su trabajo. De esa caja salía un micrófono con un cable que permitía acercar el re­ceptor de voz al entrevistado a más de un metro de distancia.

La voz se registraba en un ca­sette y por esa razón algunos re­porteros llevaban hasta dos por sí acaso tenían que grabar más de la cuenta.

El instrumento resultó una ben­dición, pero como aparato al fin, también fue causante de muchos fiascos.

Uno de esos le sucedió a un ve­terano periodista (BPP, siglas de su nombre )a quien envíe a hacer­le una entrevista exclusiva al ex­presidente Juan Bosch. Al final, con gran alborozo, me dijo por teléfono:¨Jefe, llevo la principal de mañana ¨ ´

Resulta que al encender la máqui­na para poner a rodar la cinta, na­da se escuchaba. Todos nos queda­mos con la boca abierta, con el sabor amargo del fracaso. Como BPP pres­cindió de su memoria y de su libreta, que eran las armas que dominaba de antaño, el fiasco fue rotundo. Porque ni grabó ni el periódico pudo darse el gusto de sacar el notición, mucho menos pensar en pedirle excusas o darle explicaciones a Bosch de lo su­cedido.

The tape recorder fiasco

When voice recorders reached the newsrooms as valuable tools that allowed reporters to record, instead of writing in notebooks, the statements of their interviewees, the painstaking work of using their minds and shorthand gave way to new technology.

The few to which they were assigned were those that covered important sources, such as the National Palace and a few ministries, but their most widespread use was in radio newscasts and in the very few television programs that existed in the 1960s.

Although the recorder recorded everything, its use forced double work, since the reporters then had to listen and textualize the statements on their typewriters, yes, with gain because they could make complete quotes or specify data without the need for that memory, their ancient weapon, betrayed them.

The radio reporters, in turn, had the advantage of broadcasting the verbal statements of the protagonists. And even the noise of the bombs or shots fired by the police to put down riots.

As I told you last week, those recorders looked like women's handbags, and users slung them over their shoulders to do their jobs. From that box came a microphone with a cable that allowed the voice receiver to be brought closer to the interviewee at a distance of more than a meter.

The voice was recorded on a cassette and for that reason some reporters carried up to two in case they had to record more than necessary.

The instrument turned out to be a blessing, but as a device after all, it was also the cause of many failures.

One of those happened to a veteran journalist (BPP, acronym of his name) whom he sent to do an exclusive interview with former President Juan Bosch. In the end, with great joy, he told me on the phone: ¨Boss, I have the main one for tomorrow¨ ´ It turns out that when I turned on the machine to start the tape rolling, nothing was heard. We all left with our mouths open, with the bitter taste of failure. As BPP dispensed with his memory and his notebook, which were the weapons he dominated in the past, the fiasco was resounding. Because neither he recorded nor the newspaper could afford to release the news, much less think of asking for excuses or giving explanations to Bosch about what happened.