La libertad de prensa bajo fuego

La comunicación libre de las ideas y las opiniones es el gran cuco al que temen los gobernantes tiránicos y las partes que se envuelven en una guerra a muerte.

Actos para suprimir ese derecho de los medios y los ciudadanos, lo que en gran medida han logrado estas fuerzas enemigas, son los que hoy empañan la conmemoración del Día Mundial de la Libertad de Prensa.

El gran error de muchos es pensar que esta es una libertad válida y propia para la élite de los medios, cuando en realidad es el eslabón principal de otras libertades que, al debilitarse o morir, dan paso a la sociedad del oscurantismo y el oprobio.

Como los medios actúan como escudos de esos derechos humanos, no únicamente los que atañen a la libre expresión de las ideas, los disparos para aniquilarlos o las trampas para cercarlos, son las vías preferidas de tiranos y países en guerra para que la verdad de sus fracasos o sus propias mentiras, queden silenciadas por la represión.

Para que se vea cuán difícil ha sido ejercitar y defender esta libertad, el mapa mundial presenta muchos puntos oscuros.

Un botón de muestra, en América Latina, es Nicaragua, con su dictadura sandinista.

Allí, como en otros lugares del Continente, el acoso se manifiesta en 661 ataques directos como la confiscación o medidas de censura contra medios y periodistas, encarcelamientos y condenas de hasta más de 15 años de prisión y el exilio de más de 75 periodistas.

En México, van 10 periodistas asesinados en el último semestre, mientras persiste una sistemática campaña de descrédito promovida desde el gobierno, lo que contribuye a vulnerar más el ejercicio del periodismo en un ambiente de hostilidad generalizada.

La libertad de prensa, como se ve, está en el clímax de los más desembozados ataques y trata de sobrevivir a costa de valentía y de cualquier sacrificio, esquivando con la verdad de la palabra a los que pretenden asfixiarla y barrer con la democracia y las demás libertades que le dan sustento.

¡Un aplauso para todos los periodistas que se han convertido en soldados o mártires de esta hermosa causa!

Free communication of ideas and opinions is the great bogeyman feared by tyrannical rulers and parties involved in a war to the death.

Acts to suppress this right of the media and citizens, which these enemy forces have largely achieved, are those that tarnish today the commemoration of World Press Freedom Day.

The great mistake of many is to think that this is a valid and proper freedom for the media elite, when in fact it is the main link of other freedoms that, by weakening or dying, give way to a society of obscurantism and opprobrium.

As the media act as shields for these human rights, not only those that concern the free expression of ideas, the shots to annihilate them or the traps to surround them, they are the preferred ways of tyrants and countries at war so that the truth of their failures or their own lies, is silenced by repression.

To show how difficult it has been to exercise and defend this freedom, the world map features many dark dots.

A sample button, in Latin America, is Nicaragua, with its Sandinista dictatorship.

There, as in other places on the continent, harassment is manifested in 661 direct attacks such as confiscation or censorship measures against media outlets and journalists, imprisonment and sentences of up to more than 15 years in prison, and the exile of more than 75 journalists.

In Mexico, 10 journalists have been murdered in the last semester, while a systematic discredit campaign promoted by the government persists, which contributes to further undermine the practice of journalism in an environment of generalized hostility.

Freedom of the press, as can be seen, is at the climax of the most open attacks and tries to survive at the cost of courage and any sacrifice, avoiding with the truth of the word those who seek to suffocate it and sweep away democracy and other freedoms that sustain it.

A round of applause for all the journalists who have become soldiers or martyrs for this beautiful cause!