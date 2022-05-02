Más empuje a la innovación

Al ritmo que avanzan las tecnologías y, básicamente los desarrollos de la inteligencia artificial y la plataforma 5G para más velocidad del internet, el país debe definir una estrategia irrenunciable hacia la innovación.

Lo que es la semilla inicial de esa política, el Instituto Tecnológico de Las Américas (ITLA), debe convertirse en el modelo impulsor hacia un ecosistema de la innovación que involucre a las universidades, el sector privado y al mismo Estado.

Tenemos que transformar nuestras universidades en centros tecnológicos que eduquen, capaciten y formen las nuevas legiones de tecnólogos que se ocuparán de diseñar, ajustar o crear los modelos de trabajo, de producción, de educación y de servicios de salud que prevalecerán en pocos años.

Bien hace el Instituto de Formación Técnico Profesional (INFOTEP) en sentar parte de esas bases con sus nuevos currículums enfocados en las herramientas de la cuarta revolución industrial.

Pero hasta que el país no cuente con una superestructura para la innovación, en la que estén encadenadas todas las instituciones públicas y privadas, los esfuerzos de avanzada serán siempre aislados, lentos y costosos.

El país tiene buenas escuelas superiores dedicadas a la preparación de tecnólogos y capítulos para las investigaciones científicas, pero de nada vale que sigan desarticuladas en ausencia de una política prioritaria y estratégica enfocada en la innovación general.

Un gran ITLA es lo que, metafóricamente, estamos planteando. Marchar con la tecnología es asegurar desarrollo y bienestar, porque definitivamente el mundo se mueve en esa dirección y sería imperdonable no saberlo ni vislumbrarlo a tiempo.

At the rate that technologies advance and, basically, the developments of artificial intelligence and the 5G platform for higher internet speed, the country must define an inalienable strategy towards innovation.

What is the initial seed of this policy, the Technological Institute of the Americas (ITLA), must become the driving model towards an innovation ecosystem that involves universities, the private sector and the State itself.

We have to transform our universities into technological centers that educate, train and train the new legions of technologists who will be in charge of designing, adjusting or creating the models of work, production, education and health services that will prevail in a few years.

The Professional Technical Training Institute (INFOTEP) is doing well in laying part of these foundations with its new curricula focused on the tools of the fourth industrial revolution.

But until the country has a superstructure for innovation, in which all public and private institutions are chained, advanced efforts will always be isolated, slow and costly.

The country has good higher schools dedicated to the preparation of technologists and chapters for scientific research, but it is useless for them to remain disjointed in the absence of a priority and strategic policy focused on general innovation.

A great ITLA is what, metaphorically, we are proposing. Marching with technology is to ensure development and well-being, because the world is definitely moving in that direction and it would be unforgivable not to know or glimpse it in time.