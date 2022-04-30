Una basura peligrosa

Los residuos biológicos que producen las clínicas y hospitales tras las cirugías o los tratamientos curativos de enfermos, así como los restos o miembros dañados del cuerpo humano, son fuentes de peligro para la salud si no son correctamente eliminados.

Esos desechos o basuras ameritan, primero, de una clasificación y luego de un adecuado envase antes de ser llevados a su destino final, que puede ser una incineradora o una fosa, para evitar que produzcan contaminación ambiental o trasmitan enfermedades a humanos y animales.

Pese a que en el país existe un reglamento oficial que regula el manejo, disposición y tratamiento final de la basura hospitalaria, con todos de los pasos que deben de darse para su efectiva implementación, hay evidentes signos de descuido, incumplimiento y falta de supervisión.

Son varias las entidades responsables, incluyendo los llamados comités internos de control que operan en cada hospital, clínica o laboratorio, de velar para que estos residuos no se conviertan en peligrosos vectores de infecciones.

Una investigación periodística del Listín Diario detectó fallas en los sistemas de clasificación y envase, tardanza en el despacho de los desechos hacia su destino final y mezcla de residuos biológicos con otros desperdicios que no son propiamente de materiales de este tipo, todo lo cual prueba que las normas no se están cumpliendo a cabalidad.

Dada la naturaleza de estos desechos y la vital importancia de su correcto manejo y disposición final, emplazamos al Ministerio de Salud Pública y a todas las demás instituciones públicas y privadas comprometidas en la aplicación del reglamento, a realizar un rápido diagnóstico de la situación.

Y una vez levantada toda la información sobre estas graves fallas, que hagan cumplir estrictamente las normas al costo que sea y mantener un sistemático monitoreo de estos procesos, por el bien de la salud colectiva e individual y la protección del medio ambiente.

Dangerous garbage

Biological waste produced by clinics and hospitals after surgeries or curative treatments for patients, as well as the remains or damaged limbs of the human body, are sources of danger to health if they are not properly disposed of.

These wastes or garbage deserve, first, a classification and then an adequate container before being taken to their final destination, which can be an incinerator or a pit, to prevent them from producing environmental contamination or transmitting diseases to humans and animals.

Despite the fact that in the country there is an official regulation that regulates the management, disposal and final treatment of hospital waste, with each of the steps that must be taken for its effective implementation, there are evident signs of carelessness, non-compliance and lack of supervision.

There are several entities responsible, including the so-called internal control committees that operate in each hospital, clinic or laboratory, to ensure that these residues do not become dangerous vectors of infection.

A journalistic investigation by Listín Diario detected flaws in the classification and packaging systems, delays in dispatching the waste to its final destination, and mixture of biological waste with other waste that is not properly made of materials of this type, all of which proves that standards are not being fully enforced.

Given the nature of this waste and the vital importance of its correct management and final disposal, we call on the Ministry of Public Health and all other public and private institutions committed to the application of the regulation, to carry out a rapid diagnosis of the situation.

And once all the information about these serious failures has been collected, they must strictly enforce the regulations at whatever cost and maintain a systematic monitoring of these processes, for the good of collective and individual health and the protection of the environment.