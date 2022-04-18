¿Orden de bravura?

Las llamadas órdenes de alejamiento son, en realidad, órdenes de bravura, que en lugar de disuadir a quienes abusan de sus parejas o exparejas, les hace subir más el deseo de venganza y los instintos para la agresión.

En la mayoría de los episodios de feminicidios había de por medio una orden de alejamiento que la justicia disponía pero que no era capaz de garantizar.

Aparte de las dificultades para obtenerlas, raras veces ha funcionado el mecanismo para hacerlas valer.

Por dos motivos: la entrega tenía que hacerla la persona amenazada, en la mayoría de los casos, y en segundo lugar, porque a partir de ahí ni la justicia ni la Policía disponen de personal o sistemas electrónicos de detección del imputado para impedir su acercamiento a la víctima de su abuso.

Es decir, que esas órdenes de alejamiento son en la práctica frágiles e inútiles medidas cautelares y así lo confirma la experiencia de muchas mujeres que, a pesar de sus reiteradas querellas contra sus futuros agresores, sus parejas o exparejas nunca fueron neutralizadas. Hasta que, por fin, lograron asestar el zarpazo letal.

El horripilante caso de la señora Rina Margarita Peña y de su nieto mayor, la primera asesinada con más de veinte puñaladas y el segundo en grave estado, tras ser herido con cinco estocadas por su exyerno, Ricardo Antonio Abreu, ha causado conmoción en la sociedad.

Este fatídico caso, como muchos anteriores, demuestra que aquí solo funciona la autodefensa de la persona amenazada o la protección de su familia. Que, ante las amenazas, no se confíen en órdenes de alejamiento que no sirven para nada y adopten sus precauciones, como puedan.

Porque las órdenes de alejamiento producen el efecto contrario a su objetivo. Embravecen más al agresor, le disparan sus recelos y sed de venganza y le dejan siempre la cancha libre para que ejecute sus siniestros instintos.

Order of bravery?

The so-called restraining orders are, in reality, bravery orders, which instead of dissuading those who abuse their partners or ex-partners, makes them increase the desire for revenge and the instincts for aggression.

In most of the femicide episodes, there was a restraining order that the justice ordered but was not able to guarantee.

Apart from the difficulties in obtaining them, the mechanism to enforce them has rarely worked.

For two reasons: the delivery had to be made by the threatened person, in most cases, and secondly, because from then on neither the justice system nor the Police have personnel or electronic systems to detect the accused to prevent their approach. to the victim of their abuse.

In other words, these restraining orders are in practice fragile and useless precautionary measures and this is confirmed by the experience of many women who, despite their repeated complaints against their future aggressors, their partners or ex-partners were never neutralized. Until, finally, they managed to deal the lethal blow.

The horrifying case of Mrs. Rina Margarita Peña and her eldest grandson, the first murdered with more than twenty stab wounds and the second in serious condition, after being wounded with five stab wounds by her ex-son-in-law, Ricardo Antonio Abreu, has caused a stir in society.

This fateful case, like many previous ones, shows that only the self-defense of the threatened person or the protection of their family works here. That in the face of threats, they do not trust restraining orders that are useless and take their precautions, as they can.

Because the restraining orders produce the opposite effect to their objective. They make the aggressor more angry, triggering his misgivings and thirst for revenge and always leaving the field free for him to carry out his sinister instincts.