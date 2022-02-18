Un enemigo impredecible

La experiencia de dos años de pandemia nos ha enseñado una indudable verdad: el coronavirus es impredecible y capaz de eludir todas las trampas.

Ataca y se repliega. Y, como los tsunamis, sus grandes oleadas van y vienen, cobrando más vidas y provocando más contagios en cada escalada.

Pese a todas las medidas de protección que ha usado la humanidad y la ciencia para contenerlo, su capacidad de reproducción en distintas variantes y subvariantes lo ha hecho, hasta ahora, invencible.

Tanto es así que lo más consolador que se espera es que devenga de pandemia a endemia, es decir, que en lugar de actuar en un escenario global, se focalice en países o regiones específicas.

Pero seguirá gravitando y esa expectativa es la que debe pesar en las decisiones que, consciente, voluntaria y personalmente, asuman los ciudadanos para no quedar atrapados por sus perniciosas micropartículas, capaces de entrar al organismo por boca, nariz y ojos.

Como su forma de contagio es invisible, una vez dentro del cuerpo humano, invade células y debilita el sistema inmunitario. En los ambientes cerrados, flota como un fantasma siniestro.

Según sea el estado de la víctima, puede causarle muchos trastornos respiratorios, musculares y mentales, o la muerte. Es tan ingobernable que hasta repite dos y tres veces en un mismo paciente.

Las vacunas y otros medicamentos especiales constituyen, por el momento, las armas defensivas, adicionalmente a las mascarillas, la limpieza de manos y el distanciamiento entre personas.

Esas son las principales líneas de defensa. Dependerá de la conciencia de cada ciudadano darle el valor y la importancia que tienen en la protección de su salud y su vida.

Ni más ni menos.

An unpredictable enemy

The experience of two years of the pandemic has taught us an undoubted truth: the coronavirus is unpredictable and capable of eluding all the traps. Attack and retreat. And, like tsunamis, their great waves come and go, claiming more lives and causing more infections with each escalation.

Despite all the protection measures that humanity and science have used to contain it, its ability to reproduce in different variants and sub-variants has made it, until now, invincible.

So much so that the most consoling thing that is expected is that it will turn from a pandemic to an endemic one, that is, that instead of acting on a global stage, it will focus on specific countries or regions.

But it will continue to gravitate and that expectation is what should weigh on the decisions that citizens consciously, voluntarily and personally make so as not to be trapped by its pernicious microparticles, capable of entering the body through the mouth, nose and eyes.

As its form of contagion is invisible, once inside the human body, it invades cells and weakens the immune system. In closed environments, it floats like a sinister ghost.

Depending on the state of the victim, it can cause many respiratory, muscular and mental disorders, or death. It is so ungovernable that it even repeats two and three times in the same patient.

Vaccines and other special medicines constitute, for the moment, defensive weapons, in addition to masks, hand hygiene and distance between people.

Those are the main lines of defense. It will depend on the conscience of each citizen to give them the value and importance they have in protecting their health and life. No more no less.