Dándoles “de alta” muy rápido

Hay dos prácticas perniciosas en el sistema hospitalario público: los “rebotes” de ciudadanos que buscan atenciones urgentes y las órdenes para dar “de alta” a pacientes que requieren más tiempo de internamiento.

Los contratiempos comienzan en las salas de emergencia, a menudo congestionadas de pacientes con diversos tipos de padecimientos o, en el caso de los traumatológicos, con las víctimas de accidentes.

Admitir un paciente en emergencia también tiene sus normas.

A los más graves se les concede la preferencia en la atención, pero eso no asegura que una vez establecida la seriedad de su caso se someta a cirugía o internamiento porque muchas veces no hay camas disponibles.

Sabemos del caso de una adolescente que sufrió un accidente al caerse de un motor y fue conducida por una ambulancia del 911 al hospital Darío Contreras a las 8:00 de la mañana. Tuvo que esperar para ser sometida a cirugía a las 5:00 de la tarde, que duró más de tres horas.

A las 9:00 de la mañana del día siguiente, sin haber completado un prudente ciclo de recuperación, fue dada “de alta”. Pocas horas después sufrió una crisis y sus familiares debieron llevarla a una clínica privada, donde todavía permanece.

Nuestros reporteros recibieron denuncias de que en varios hospitales “despachan” a los pacientes a la carrera y que, en el caso de personas humildes, las prótesis que les ponen, son “carabelitas”.

Comprendemos que, en el contexto de esta pandemia, el gobierno ha tenido que hacer cuantiosas inversiones en el sector salud, concretamente en la ampliación y mejoramiento de los hospitales y en la designación de más personal.

Pero las dos prácticas perniciosas que frecuentemente empañan ese esfuerzo aún no han sido remediadas con la prontitud y diligencia que ameritan.

Releasing very fast

There are two pernicious practices in the public hospital system: the "bounces" of citizens seeking urgent care and the orders to "discharge" patients who require more time in hospital.

Mishaps begin in emergency rooms, often overcrowded with patients with various types of ailments or, in the case of trauma, with accident victims.

Admitting a patient in an emergency also has its rules.

The most serious cases are given preference in care, but this does not ensure that once the seriousness of their case is established, they will undergo surgery or hospitalization because there are often no beds available.

We know of the case of a teenager who suffered an accident when she fell from an engine and was taken by a 911 ambulance to the Dario Contreras hospital at 8 in the morning. She had to wait for surgery at 5 p.m., which lasted more than three hours.

At 9 am the next day, without having completed a prudent recovery cycle, she was “discharged”. A few hours later she suffered a crisis and her relatives had to take her to a private clinic, where she still admited.

Our reporters received complaints that in various hospitals they “dispatch” patients on the run and that, in the case of humble people, the prostheses they put on them are “carabelitas”.

We understand that, in the context of this pandemic, the government has had to make large investments in the health sector, specifically in the expansion and improvement of hospitals and in the appointment of more personnel.

But the two pernicious practices that frequently tarnish that effort have not yet been remedied with the promptness and diligence that they deserve.