La Ómicron entre nosotros

Admitida la existencia de la variante Ómicron en República Dominicana, ni el gobierno ni la ciudadanía, deben festinar cuantas medidas de protección sean necesarias para resistir la nueva ola pandémica que se avecina.

Los países que hoy se encuentran saturados de contagios se han visto forzados a retomar las restricciones que se impusieron al principio de la pandemia, en el 2020, temerosos de la amenaza que representa Ómicron, con todas sus consecuencias.

Independientemente de si la nueva variante es más o menos leve que otras, lo que no podemos perder de vista es que la Ómicron viene a unirse a las Delta y Mu, que sí han estado muy activas en el país.

Y, encima de eso, también estamos bajo el predominio de la epidemia de influenza, que ha disparado los contagios y la demanda de antigripales y pruebas diagnósticas, y acrecentado el ausentismo laboral.

No es por puro capricho que, ante la inesperada e inusitada multiplicación de contagios en muchas partes del mundo por culpa de la Ómicron, se estén cerrando fronteras, suspendiendo vuelos comerciales y reimponiendo toques de queda en grandes ciudades.

Lo aconsejable es reforzar las medidas que obligan al uso de las mascarillas, el aseo frecuente de las manos y mantener distancias físicas entre los ciudadanos, sin descuidar la necesidad de vacunarse contra el coronavirus.

Es un precio alto el que se paga para proteger la salud y la vida y, de hecho, los dominicanos ya hemos vivido estas experiencias en el pasado, luchando por minimizar los impactos de la pandemia en la economía y en los estilos de vida.

No podemos desmayar en las precauciones, si queremos avanzar en la recuperación gradual y positiva de la normalidad.

The omicron between us

Once the existence of the Omicron variant in the Dominican Republic has been admitted, neither the government nor the citizens should take as many protection measures as necessary to resist the new pandemic wave that is coming.

The countries that today are saturated with infections have been forced to resume the restrictions that were imposed at the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020, fearful of the threat that Omicron represents, with all its consequences.

Regardless of whether the new variant is more or less mild than others, what we cannot lose sight of is that the Omicron is coming to join the Delta and Mu, which have been very active in the country.

And, on top of that, we are also under the predominance of the influenza epidemic, which has triggered infections and the demand for flu and diagnostic tests and increased absenteeism from work.

It is not by sheer whim that, given the unexpected and unusual multiplication of infections in many parts of the world due to Ómicron, borders are being closed, commercial flights are suspended and curfews are reimposed in large cities.

It is advisable to reinforce the measures that require the use of masks, frequent hand hygiene and maintain physical distances between citizens, without neglecting the need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

It is a high price that is paid to protect health and life and, in fact, Dominicans have already lived these experiences in the past, fighting to minimize the impacts of the pandemic on the economy and lifestyles.

We cannot lose heart in precautions if we want to advance in the gradual and positive recovery of normality.